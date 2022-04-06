ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise with eyes on upcoming Fed minutes

By Rodrigo Campos
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday with traders focused on the expected minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the pace and scope of the Fed’s plans to reduce its bond holdings.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expects rapid reductions to the Fed’s balance sheet and that the process could start in early May, sending yields on the 2-, 5- and 10-year Treasuries to multi-year highs, while helping reverse last week’s inversion of the 2-10 yield curve.

The Fed’s recent rate hike, and market expectations for more, mainly affect the short end of the curve, while selling duration held in the U.S. central bank’s balance sheet would pressure yields higher on the long end.

Wednesday’s move higher in yields “is a continuation from yesterday when (yields) reacted to Governor Brainard’s comment about a rapid unwind of the balance sheet. I think that phrasing took the market a little bit by surprise,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Brien said he expects the recent steepening on the 2-10 curve to reverse.

“The trend we’ve seen is going to continue. The balance sheet is going to be a more technical trade based on how they unwind it, but on the longer run the rate hikes are going to call the tune for the 2-10,” Brien added.

The Fed is due to release minutes of its March meeting at 2 p.m. Washington time (1800 GMT). On that meeting, the U.S. central bank raised rates for the first time since 2018 and pivoted from an easy policy to battle the effects of the coronavirus pandemic to a more aggressive stance on fighting inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.4 basis points to 2.628% while the 2-year note yield was up 2 basis points at 2.524%, leaving the 2-10 curve at 10.12 basis points, after starting the week inverted.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 7.8 basis points to 2.660% after touching 2.68%, its highest since May 2019.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.27%, after closing at 3.262% on Tuesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.857% and the U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed’s quantitative easing, was last at 2.623%. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Will Dunham)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Federal Reserve expected to raise rates

The Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates on Wednesday – a move to combat soaring inflation as the U.S. comes out of the pandemic and economic uncertainty in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The expected quarter-point hike comes as prices have risen at their fastest pace in 40 years.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
Fortune

Goldman Sachs sees a 38% chance of recession in the next 24 months

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of recession predictions on Wall Street over the past few months. Now, even some of the most respected U.S. investment banks have begun to sound the alarm.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 8 (Reuters) - Disease caused by the Omicron variant is on average around two days shorter than the Delta variant, a large study of vaccinated Britons who kept a smartphone log of their COVID-19 symptoms after breakthrough infections has shown. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasuries#Treasury Securities#Quantitative Easing#U S#U S Treasury#Drw Trading
CNBC

Gold steadies as inflation jitters offset U.S. rate hike bets

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday with concerns over high inflation offsetting expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while markets also awaited the minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting. Spot gold was little changed at $1,924.65 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. ET, and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities, U.S. yields rise on Ukraine peace hopes, Fed rate hike

* Traders expect quarter-percentage-point rate hike. * Safe-haven gold, U.S. dollar fall (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments with U.S. markets) NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Global equity markets and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates, and grew more hopeful for a breakthrough in ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukraine. The Fed will likely end to its ultra-easy pandemic-era monetary policy with a rate rise of at least 25 basis points to fight surging inflation. Traders will also parse the tone of the Fed’s policy statement and watch details of projected economic conditions. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit the highest in almost three years, hours before the Fed decision was expected. The yields were last at 2.1777%. During the session they reached 2.204%, the highest since May 2019. “The quarter-point hike is already in the market, already known. What will have an effect on the market is what the Fed ends up saying after the announcement, whether they seem hawkish or dovish,” said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital in California. MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, gained 2.41%. European stocks rose, rebounding from a loss the previous session, with sentiment buoyed by positive comments from Ukrainian and Russian officials on prospects of an agreement to end the three-weeks old conflict. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 3.07%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had closed 5.1% higher overnight. On Wall Street, the three main indexes were trading up ahead of the Fed’s anticipated rate hike announcement, driven by stocks in the technology, financials and consumer discretionary sectors.
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields surge, curve flattens as Fed signals aggressive stance on inflation

(Rewrites throughout) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday with short- and intermediate-dated maturities that are highly sensitive to interest rates leading the move higher, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and indicated it would act aggressively to stamp out inflation. The U.S. central bank flagged the massive uncertainty the economy faces from the war in Ukraine and the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, but still said "ongoing increases" in the target federal funds rate "will be appropriate" to curb the highest inflation in 40 years. It projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end and that inflation is expected to remain above the Fed’s 2% target, remaining at 4.1% through this year and dropping only to 2.3% through 2024. Two-year note yields rose to 2.00% and benchmark 10-year yields reached 2.246%, both the highest since May 2019. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened as far as 22 basis points, from around 30 basis points before the Fed statement. The yield gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds shrank to 28 basis points, the smallest since October 2018. March 16 Wednesday 2:27PM New York / 1827 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.465 0.472 0.008 Six-month bills 0.865 0.8809 0.031 Two-year note 99-16/256 1.9915 0.135 Three-year note 98-190/256 2.1862 0.134 Five-year note 98-90/256 2.2282 0.114 Seven-year note 97-130/256 2.2643 0.090 10-year note 96-228/256 2.2261 0.066 20-year bond 96-84/256 2.6126 0.026 30-year bond 94-124/256 2.5133 0.010 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 10.50 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.75 4.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy