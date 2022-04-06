Calhoun Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Person

UPDATE: According to Louisiana State Police, the Silver Alert for Paul Allen Brown Sr. has been canceled. Authorities reported that all inquiries should be directed to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to The Louisiana State Police, officers issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for […]
A Louisiana man was arrested on March 14 after leading police to the bodies of his girlfriend and her son. Brynnen Murphy, 20, from Baton Rouge, was charged with two counts of first degree murder, Baton Rouge Police Detectives said in a news release. His girlfriend, Kaylen Johnson, 24, and...
MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
An intensive care unit doctor was struck and killed by his own car in front of his girlfriend as he tried to chase after carjackers in a neighbourhood in Washington DC.Dr Rakesh Patel, a 33-year-old from Maryland who worked at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, died on Tuesday night in the hit-and-run in the Adams Morgan area of the capital.The Metropolitan Police Department said that the horrific incident unfolded at around 8pm when the doctor briefly hopped out of his Mercedes E350 to give a package to his girlfriend and left the car running.At that moment, at least one suspect...
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police terminated a pursuit Sunday afternoon after a speeding suspect allegedly began to drive in the wrong direction on Interstate 26. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stated that on April 3 at 4:20 p.m., officers clocked a 2000 BMW 3 Series traveling 84 mph in a […]
Officers tackle a fleeing man to the ground after a wild car and foot chase — and then hear a 10-month-old baby in his arms begin to cry, Los Angeles Police Department videos show. “You kidding me?” an officer says in a graphic video of the Feb. 11 incident...
A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
Naomi Irion was abducted from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada, on March 12. On Wednesday — less than a month after she disappeared — authorities recovered her remains from a grave site in the area of Coal Canyon Road within Churchill County. The Lyon County Sheriff's...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus juvenile accused of shooting another teen girl to death last month in a south Columbus Park entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning. During a Recorder’s Court hearing, a public defender representing Ceonna Turpin entered the plea in the March 31 shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall inside Primus […]
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
CHICOPEE, Ga — A Gainesville man has been charged with the murder of his own mother, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call requesting a welfare check following around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Chicopee Street at South Hall County.
A Newnan woman was arrested after threatening a Newnan man with a knife. Jennifer Screws, 41, of Newnan, was arrested on April 3 on charges of felony aggravated assault with a knife after an incident occurred March 23 on a property on Smith Road. According to the police report, Screws,...
Phillip Gallina hadn’t heard from his father in weeks. Their usual, daily WhatsApp text conversations, sent over the span of seven time zones and the Atlantic Ocean, had stopped without explanation. From Italy, Gallina reached out to his father’s long-term girlfriend, Anna Maria Tollomello in Chalfont, police said Thursday....
A manhunt is underway for a Virginia man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend at the home they shared together and then dumping her body at a Maryland park before going on the run. Investigators are now searching for 27-year-old Joel Mosso Merino, who they believe has likely fled the state,...
