ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Stansted airport offers passenger advice amid staff shortages

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePassengers at an airport with hundreds of vacancies are being advised to allow extra time to get through check-in and security this Easter. London Stansted in Essex is recruiting 800 staff and, although it is not seeing the delays at some of the UK's other terminals, it has asked customers to...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester Airport boss quits after delays and disruption cause ‘chaos’

The managing director at Manchester Airport has stepped down from her role after weeks of travel chaos at the transport hub.Karen Smart has resigned on the same day political leaders and unions met with airport bosses to discuss the “concerning” situation.Travellers have faced long delays and chaotic scenes with queues trailing outside terminals to reach check-in and hordes of people waiting to get through security and to pick up luggage.Piles of suitcases have been left in terminals after travellers abandoned the wait to reclaim their baggage and instead left for home.More follows
LIFESTYLE
KEYT

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

LONDON (AP) — Britain says all remaining coronavirus measures for travelers, including passenger locator forms and the requirement for unvaccinated people be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrivals, will end Friday. Officials say that should make going on holiday easier for the Easter school vacation. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes will mean people “can travel just like in the good old days.” The announcement came Monday as coronavirus infections were rising in all four parts of the U.K. — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — for the first time since the end of January. The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is also going up. Scientists blame the new infections in England on a sub-variant of omicron.
TRAVEL
BBC

London Underground: TfL lost £13m in fares due to Tube strikes

Two strikes on the Tube network last month cost Transport for London an estimated £13m, City Hall has said. About 10,000 workers from the RMT Union walked out at midnight on 1 March and on 3 March in a dispute over job losses and pensions. The strikes crippled the...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Covid#Manchester Airports Group#Mag
The Independent

Easter travel: Drivers warned to expect delays as 27.6 million plan car journeys

Britons looking to get away for the long Easter weekend have been told to expect queues and delays on the motorway, with millions of car journeys said to be planned over the four-day period. Following a survey of its members, motoring association AA estimated that more than 27.6 million journeys could take place between Good Friday and Easter Monday – 13.6 million on the Friday alone. Easter 2022, taking place over the weekend of 16 and 17 April with two bank holidays on either side, will be the first celebrated without Covid restrictions since the pandemic forced the UK into...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WJCL

JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night

WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of JetBlue passengers spent time sitting on an idle plane on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday night after staff left for the night. A Massachusetts woman traveled to New York City on business this weekend and said she experienced several issues with her JetBlue flights both to and from Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
BBC

Corrie Mckeague inquest concludes he died after going into bin

The missing RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague who vanished on a night out in 2016 died after climbing into a commercial waste bin, an inquest concluded. The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016. He was last seen on CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newcastle train derailment causes rush-hour disruption

A train carriage derailment has caused disruption to rush-hour commuters. TransPennine Express said the carriage came off its tracks at the Heaton depot in Newcastle in the early hours resulting in some lines being blocked. They have now reopened and services, including those to Edinburgh and Liverpool, have resumed. However,...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Easter holiday boost as Grant Shapps FINALLY axes tests and Passenger Locator Forms for UK arrivals while Heathrow will END rule forcing passengers and staff to wear masks throughout the airport

Grant Shapps today announced the end of all remaining coronavirus travel rules from March 18, paving the way for the return of hassle-free holidays. It means passenger locator forms and Covid tests are being totally scrapped for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers in time for the Easter holidays. The mask...
PUBLIC HEALTH
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Death Plans For British Monarch Allegedly Leaked After A Welsh Government Official Accidentally Emailed Them By Mistake

Queen Elizabeth is already in her advanced years and she has sparked various health concerns in the past months. She's one of the most prominent figures in the world, so it's not shocking to know that the firm has planned all the details of her funeral in advance. However, according to a report, the Queen's death plans accidentally leaked.
U.K.
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Police investigate third bird death

The death of a sea eagle, from a group reintroduced on the Isle of Wight, is being investigated by police. Hampshire Constabulary said a dead eagle was reported on Bowcombe Road, on the island, on 24 February . It comes as Dorset Police continues to investigate the deaths of two...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Security staff at 8 German airports to strike on Tuesday

A union has called on security staff at eight German airports, including Frankfurt, to walk off their jobs all day Tuesday in a pay dispute.Monday's call by the ver.di union sets the stage for another round of disruption after walkouts at several airports last week.Ver.di called private security staff out on strike at Frankfurt, Germany's busiest airport, as well as Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf and Cologne-Bonn, news agency dpa reported.Fraport, which operates Frankfurt Airport, said that no passengers due to start their journeys at the airport will be able to board there.The warning strikes come before a fifth round of talks between the union and employers set for Thursday. Read More Ukraine live updates: Russia peace talks hampered by ‘very large’ gapsWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy