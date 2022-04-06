How to do a free tax filing on Credit Karma

Credit Karma Tax is now called Cash App Taxes, and it offers free tax filing no matter what your tax situation is. (Credit Karma/Cash App Taxes)

You may already use Credit Karma to track everything related to personal finance such as your budgets, spending, and credit score, so might as well use it to file your taxes , too.

Credit Karma Tax is now called Cash App Taxes , and it offers free tax filing no matter what your tax situation is. That means regardless if you have a simple tax return or one that involves business or rental income, you pay zero fees ( see all the Forms supported here ).

You need to download the Cash App and create an account, but then you can file your federal and state taxes for free either via computer or phone. In addition, if you qualify, Cash App Taxes has an Accurate Calculations Guarantee, wherein the case the IRS charges you penalties or interest due to a Cash App Taxes calculator error, you’ll be reimbursed up to $1,000 in the form of gift cards.