Artificial Intelligence

Flash Poll: Just How Data-Driven Are You?

By STEPHANIE WILKINS
abovethelaw.com
 1 day ago

Law firms and businesses are sitting on mountains of valuable data that can help drive better, more informed decision-making that leads to greater efficiency and profitability. AI tools are key to making use of...

beckershospitalreview.com

Developing a Strategic, Data-Driven Approach to Contingent Labor

How Hospitals Can Reduce an Overreliance on Contingent Nursing Labor. The landscape has drastically changed when it comes to nurse staffing for hospitals, and the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a surge in the use of travel nurses. While contingent labor has been critical in helping organizations manage through the pandemic, helping them supplement core staffing to provide safe, quality care, it has not been without its challenges. With demand at an all-time high, the attrition of many full-time employees, and limited contingent resources, pay rates for travel nurses have increased significantly. To put it simply, demand is exceeding the supply of nurses, and relying solely on travel nursing is not an adequate strategy to address the rising levels of vacancies.
HEALTH SERVICES
abovethelaw.com

Still No Robots, Just Efficiency Upgrades: The Latest In Legal AI

Artificial intelligence continues to permeate legal technology, at increasing levels. This is a really positive development for lawyers and law firms, who can use AI-enabled tools to increase their accuracy and efficiency, and reduce lawyer and staff commitments. It turns out, artificial intelligence is a great supplement to natural intelligence.
TECHNOLOGY
abovethelaw.com

Some Lawyers Are Unacceptably Bad With Technology

The practice of law in the twenty-first century increasingly requires attorneys and staff to use technology in order to best serve clients. Many law firms employ predictive tagging software, search engines powered by artificial intelligence, and other state-of-the-art methods in order to save money and more efficiently complete legal tasks. In addition, the practice of law requires that lawyers use basic technology such as email applications, word processors, and other more commonplace technology. Although it is understandable that some lawyers may not be well-versed with advanced technology in the legal industry, there is no reason why lawyers are not proficient with basic technology like track changes, email application, and the like.
SOFTWARE
abovethelaw.com

Demystifying TAR And Advanced AI To Up-Level Your eDiscovery

In the long and storied history of the legal profession, eDiscovery is still relatively new. And the challenges that modern data poses to traditional eDiscovery workflows will only continue to grow. As a result, leaders of corporate legal teams can no longer afford to use technology that is 40 years...
TECHNOLOGY
abovethelaw.com

Quick Ways To Refresh And Optimize Your LinkedIn Profile

As of today, LinkedIn has more than 800 million members (compared to 750 million-plus in June 2021), making it imperative for you to optimize your LinkedIn profile in order to attract potential business clients, company executives and founders, and legal recruiters. The platform is continually undergoing new updates and releases based on workforce changes and social needs — including the recent launch of the career breaks feature and enhanced job search features that allow users to now concentrate a search based on remote, hybrid, or onsite opportunities.
INTERNET
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
BGR.com

100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts

Even when you download a mobile app from an official source, you should be careful before you give them any personal information. Google is always working to ensure that malicious apps don’t make their way on to the Google Play store, but some still sneak through. These apps often look legitimate, and one managed to fool thousands of Android users in recent weeks. The app contains an Android trojan known as Facestealer.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

You may want to stop using Google Messages and Google Phone apps

If you use the Google Messages and Google Phone apps as your default apps for messages and phone calls, you will probably want to change them after reading this article. Not surprisingly at all, Google uses both of these apps to—guess what—spy on you (via Android Police). According...
CELL PHONES
dailyhodl.com

Hackers Access Client Data on Bitcoin (BTC) Investing Platforms Following Third-Party Breach

Two notable players in the crypto investing space are responding after a malicious actor gained access to customer data through internet marketing company HubSpot. Among the over two dozen HubSpot clients affected was the crypto lending platform BlockFi, which took to Twitter to inform customers about the extent of the data breach and what users can do to protect their data.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Flytxt to Intro New Data-driven Experiences in Oracle Digital Experience

As a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN) community, Flytxt is helping introduce new data-driven experiences in Oracle Digital Experience for Communications to improve the precision and personalization with which communication service providers (CSPs) launch products and support customers. The experiences target specific business personas within the CSP–the marketing,...
SOFTWARE
FOXBusiness

Okta warns 366 customers could potentially be impacted by Lapsus$ hack

Okta Chief Security Officer David Bradbury warned on Wednesday that a total of 366 customers could potentially be impacted after hacking group Lapsus$ gained remote access to a support engineer's computer at third-party sub-processor Sitel from Jan. 16-21. The authentication firm's security team received an alert on Jan. 20 that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
protocol.com

Google to workers: Here's a free scooter to return to the office

Googlers crawling back to campus this week may not find bidets in the bathroom. Instead, the company is offering them free electric scooters from Unagi, The Verge reported Monday. Unagi founder and CEO David Hyman told The Verge that Google is offering the 20 mph scooters to most of its...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

New Integration Seamlessly Ties Virtual Reception Services To Matter Management

Most folks have, hopefully, come around to the realization that a virtual receptionist isn’t just a latter day call service, but a real asset to practitioners looking to offer the human touch in the administrative process. Because while virtual receptionists, like Smith.ai, offer 24/7 phone and chat services, they also provide screening and intake functions, providing lawyers with a customizable means of getting clients in the door.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

Why Are Hackers Targeting Phone Companies?

As society's reliance on technology grows further, so too do the risks posed by hackers. There is a lot of information to be gained from hacking your smartphone and other devices, but what about when hackers can go straight to the carriers?. What's Happening?. This is an ongoing problem, but...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

This new Chrome feature will help you better understand your privacy settings

Google is releasing a new Privacy Guide for the Chrome browser. The new guide will explain to users the implications of various privacy settings so they're easy to understand and users can make informed decisions. The new Privacy Guide will arrive "in the coming weeks" for Chrome M100 on desktop.
INTERNET

