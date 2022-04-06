ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Man held at gunpoint by Sugar Land mother sentenced to life for sexually assaulting her daughter

By Chad Washington
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5BwN_0f1A88RK00

RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A man who was held at gunpoint by a Sugar Land mother after he was caught sexually abusing her 13-year-old daughter was sentenced to life in prison, Fort Bend County prosecutors said.

Ivan Alejandro Robles, 41, pled guilty to the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child last week in Richmond. The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office presented evidence that Ramos was held at gunpoint by a woman who called 911 on Jan. 5, 2019 and told the operator that she was going to shoot Robles after catching him sexually assaulting her daughter.

‘How to Murder Your Husband’ author on trial for husband’s death

Prosecutors said that the girl testified about the details of the abuse by Robles, which she said began when she was 5 years old and spanned over eight years. Robles also had a “depraved method” of punishment for the girl if she refused to perform sex acts, prosecutors said.

The girl also said she contemplated suicide at 10 years old as she endured the abuse, prosecutors said.

“Anyone that listened to the victim’s testimony was left emotionally shaken,” Fort Bend County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Ramos said, who was the lead prosecutor in the case.  “I asked the victim how she felt after bravely confronting her abuser in court. She said she felt free.  You could see the burden lift off her young shoulders. I could not be more proud of her for the courage she displayed during her testimony.”

The defendant’s attorney asked for leniency on behalf of Robles, explaining that the defendant had taken responsibility by pleading guilty to the charge and had no criminal history and requested the judge to sentence Robles to the minimum of 25 years in prison.

Man sentenced to prison for trafficking 6.6 pounds of meth in Nacogdoches

In her closing statements, Ramos said that she recommended a life sentence so that Robles would have to endure the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life, just as the victim would have to suffer the trauma caused by the defendant’s abuse for the rest of her life.

Judge Christian Becerra ruled for the life sentence for Robles, without the possibility for parole.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office works tirelessly to protect vulnerable members in our community which most often includes women and children. We zealously and relentlessly pursue justice for victims of abuse. We will seek the harshest punishment for child predators just as we did in this case,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sugar Land, TX
Richmond, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Sex Abuse#Murder#Kiah
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine

April 5 (UPI) -- A court in the United Arab Emirates sentenced an Israeli woman who was convicted of cocaine possession to death Tuesday. The woman, identified as 43-year-old photography studio owner Fidaa Kiwan, was arrested a week after arriving in Dubai for work about a year ago after police found 500 grams of cocaine in the apartment in which she was staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy