Why Cancer Patients Should Consider Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine

Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/adhd-medication-alternatives/. ADHD diagnoses have become alarmingly inflated as has the inappropriate over-prescribing of stimulant drugs in its treatment, according to the “father of ADHD”, Dr. Keith Conners.15 Currently ADHD is one of the most prevalent mental health diagnoses in children and many adults. 1,16 Currently, medication is the most common form of treatment for a person of any age who has been diagnosed with ADHD. The National Institute of Mental Health reported 10 years ago that of the millions of children and adults given a diagnosis of ADHD, 69.3% were medicated with ADHD drugs.17 However, many people diagnosed with ADHD are hesitant to jump to taking daily medication as their first method of treatment—and for good reason.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO