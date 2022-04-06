ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Why Cancer Patients Should Consider Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Regardless of whether a patient was diagnosed with solid cancer or blood cancer, receiving 2 doses of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine strengthened...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

COVID Patient Successfully Given Vaccine as Treatment

Vaccine as treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus for several months. The vaccine successfully sparked his immune response, marking what is believed to be the first time the shot has been used for treatment instead of prevention. The case study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Blood Cancer#Covid 19 Vaccine
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
NBC News

Pfizer, Moderna say it's time for another Covid vaccine booster. Experts aren't sure.

Is it time for yet another Covid-19 booster shot? Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna seem to think so, but some vaccine experts aren't so sure. The drugmakers' requests for a fourth dose, filed to the Food and Drug Administration this week, are likely to add fuel to the debate among scientists about whether an additional vaccine dose is necessary, and if so, whether it should be a new shot and only for certain groups.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
KTEN.com

Alternatives to ADHD Medication

Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/adhd-medication-alternatives/. ADHD diagnoses have become alarmingly inflated as has the inappropriate over-prescribing of stimulant drugs in its treatment, according to the “father of ADHD”, Dr. Keith Conners.15 Currently ADHD is one of the most prevalent mental health diagnoses in children and many adults. 1,16 Currently, medication is the most common form of treatment for a person of any age who has been diagnosed with ADHD. The National Institute of Mental Health reported 10 years ago that of the millions of children and adults given a diagnosis of ADHD, 69.3% were medicated with ADHD drugs.17 However, many people diagnosed with ADHD are hesitant to jump to taking daily medication as their first method of treatment—and for good reason.
MENTAL HEALTH
Waterloo Journal

“Immunotherapy is 100% to credit for this”, Young mom claims that the Keytruda treatment helped her survive the deadly disease after doctors told her she would most likely die within 5 years

The doctors reportedly told the young mother that she only had a 5% chance of living beyond five years. Unfortunately, at the time, she really felt like there wasn’t a lot of hope. But, the mother said she started getting immunotherapy and it worked. The good news was that it had no adverse side effects, she said. Two weeks ago, she got amazing news when scans came back showing the deadly disease was no longer there.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Exploding Head Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Despite its dramatic name, exploding head syndrome isn’t a painful or dangerous condition, and it can be managed. Sleep disorders can be disruptive in general, but exploding head syndrome can be frightening for those who experience it. Symptoms of this condition include hearing very loud noises in your head...
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

Long COVID symptoms might depend on the COVID variant

The different coronavirus variants may create various long COVID-19 symptoms, according to a new study. Driving the news: The study — which will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022) in April — found that each COVID-19 variant leads to different long-term COVID-19 symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DogTime

Coughing (Tussis) In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Coughing is something that all canines naturally do when there's some sort of irritation in their airway. But it can indicate a more serious condition. The post Coughing (Tussis) In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
WebMD

Sickness Lingers in 1 in 4 Kids Who Got COVID With Symptoms

March 15, 2022 -- A quarter of children and teens who contract COVID-19 and have symptoms develop lingering problems, according to a new preprint study. The long-term issues were wide-ranging and were like long COVID symptoms seen in adults, such as fatigue, sleep disorders, breathing issues, heart issues, and gastrointestinal problems.
KIDS
CBS Denver

‘Extremely Safe, Extremely Protective’: Colorado Doctor Discusses Moderna COVID Vaccine For Children 6 And Younger

DENVER (CBS4)– Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 6 and younger, including babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Moderna will ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for youngsters under 6 in the coming weeks. (credit: CBS) The company also is seeking to have larger doses cleared for older children and teens in the U.S. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida talked about the dosage those children would receive in the COVID-19 vaccine. “What they found is that in this age group, 6 months to 5 years of age, is extremely safe, extremely protective. What they’ve done with...
KIDS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy