Skeery Is The Only Person On Our Show Who Has Never Worked From Home

By Deanna Moore
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 1 day ago
Straight Nate is working from home today and Skeery realized he has never missed a day in the studio since the pandemic started!

Adjusting to the new normal means hybrid working is here to stay! Straight Nate got to try it out and loved that he had some extra time without his long commute. Unfortunately, Skeery can't do his job from home so he will never get to experience it. Watch the full 15 Minute Morning Show in the video player above

Are you working from home?

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working From Home#Morning Show#In The Studio#Pandemic#Straight Nate
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

