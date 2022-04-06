ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

August Alsina Has Entered the Chat

By Mia Mercado
thecut.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIs now a good time for August Alsina to join the discourse? No? Oops, too late. In the wake of the now-infamous Slap, the singer has released a new song called “Shake the World” which appears to allude to his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. “Well, of...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

August Alsina Fires Back at Hate Following “Shake the World” Single

It has been a busy week for the Smith family, and anyone entangled with the power couple. Following the infamous Oscars slap, August Alsina would release a single titled “Shake the World,” where the singer drops a line about his entanglement with Jada Pinkett-Smith in the song. The single sparked a few fans to become upset with Alsina’s timing to release the single, accusing him of wanting clout at the expense of another black man.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kehlani
Person
August Alsina
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Shares Heartbreaking News: ‘This One Is a Difficult One’

Genoa City star is mourning her “dear friend” and “mentor”. Young & Restless star Courtney Hope took to her social media to share the heartbreaking passing of a friend and colleague she considered a “visionary” and her “mentor”. She called the loss a “difficult one,” which means she’s been shaken to the core, so our hearts truly go out to her at this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Lil Nas X to make a grand reentrance

Scores of fans have been clamoring for information on Lil Nas X’s whereabouts and mental wellbeing since he took a sudden sabbatical from public life in December 2021. The guessing game has come to as abrupt an ending as was his moratorium from the spotlight. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” emcee will make his grand entrance at pop music’s most prestigious program, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Breakfast Club
Vibe

RCA Records Makes History With The Help Of SZA, Doja Cat, Latto, And Chris Brown

Click here to read the full article. As SZA snags the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart for the first time as a lead artist with her 2021 smash hit, “I Hate U,” RCA makes history by achieving the feat of holding down the chart’s top four slots. “I Hate U” increased in plays by 16 percent during the week ending on March 13. This follows her featured spot on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” which topped the chart for two weeks in 2021.More from VIBE.comLatto Reveals '777' Album Release Date And Cover ArtMegan Thee Stallion To Perform At...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ella Mai Announces Release Date For New Album ‘Heart On My Sleeve’

Click here to read the full article. Ella Mai is ready make her long-awaited return to the music scene as the singer has announced the release date and title of her sophomore studio album, Heart On My Sleeve, which will arrive on May 6. Sharing the news with her followers and fans on social media, Mai voiced her personal anticipation for the album’s release, which she reveals will be her most personal to date. “i poured my whole heart into this album, more so than ever before,” Ella wrote in a post on Twitter sharing the album cover art. “i am...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Countersues After She Claims ‘Ruse’ to Lock Her in Contract

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/21): Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston-based record label countersued the “Savage” rapper Monday, saying her Something for Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract, despite her lawsuit last month alleging it does. The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is asking a judge to issue an order in its favor and also award damages for claims that Megan “has repeatedly breached her contracts.” According to the countersuit, Something for Thee Hotties, released last October, includes “freestyles available on YouTube and archival material from as far back as 2019,” and only amounts to 29 minutes...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Heat Up the Stage With “Industry Baby”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performed their hit “Industry Baby” on Sunday’s 2022 Grammys stage. Lil Nas X opened the performance with excerpts from his song “Dead Right Now,” while footage of reactions to his music videos appeared behind him. He then sang part of his title track “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in a jewel-encrusted crop top, with an entourage of backup dancers. He wore a glittering marching band-inspired outfit to sing “Industry Baby,” with a giant bust of his face looming behind him. Harlow joined in a coordinating black sequined suit to rap his verse, and the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

For Nigo, Tyler The Creator Drops “Come On, Let’s Go” With Pharrell

In support of Fashion Icon and recording artist Nigo‘s first release in two decades, Tyler the Creator and Pharrell Williams drop the official visual for their collaboration with the Bape creator from the upcoming album, titled “Come On, Let’s Go.”. Directed by Tyler Okonma, Pharrell himself produces...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T's New Album Is His 'Best Body Of Work' According To Charlamagne Tha God

Pusha T is getting ready to drop the follow-up to his 2018 album DAYTONA, and fans are nearly bursting at the seams for any news regarding the project. Anticipation was ramped up when it was revealed that Kanye West and The Neptunes are handling production duties, yet fans are in for even more of a treat according to Charlamagne Tha God.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy