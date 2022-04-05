ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City Column: Discover H&H’s Guide To Los Angeles

houseandhome.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Angels is having a moment. With new design-centric...

houseandhome.com

Vogue Magazine

The Vogue Editors’ Guide to Los Angeles

Like that other famous city, L.A. is always a good idea. (After all, that line was popularized by a legendary Hollywood production.) Planning a trip out west, however, can feel quite daunting; there are over 100 neighborhoods—each with their own must-see lists—within the city limits. Not to worry; we polled our staff for the very best of where to stay, eat, shop, and visit to get you in a La La Land state of mind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
natureworldnews.com

Central Portion of San Andreas Fault is Likely to Host Powerful Earthquakes

According to a recent study, the center portion of the San Andreas Fault may be capable of producing greater earthquakes than previously thought. Aseismic creep occurs between Parkfield and Hollister on the famed California fault. Instead of creating major quakes by suddenly releasing stress, the two sections of the fault move unnoticeably, allowing stress to dissipate.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Daily Mail

Professional South American burglary gang is filmed EMPTYING luxury California homes after carrying out similar raids across East Coast, Indiana and Texas before flying home

Gangs of South American 'crime tourists' are being blamed for at least two home burglaries in California this week - as well as similar raids across the country in recent months, including sprees in Indiana, Texas, New York, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The criminals target wealthy neighborhoods...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Injured Hiker Finds His Way Out of California Mountains After Enduring Intense Winds

An injured hiker survived a harrowing, frigid night lost in the wilderness after falling from the highest mountain peak in California. 57-year-old David Nguyen headed out early last Saturday morning to enjoy a day on San Gorgonia Mountain. Being an experienced hiker, Nguyen thought he could brave the snowy conditions. But as he neared the summit, he slipped and fell down a slope.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

One last moment: A College of the Desert love story

It's the type of love story you think can only possibly happen in movies, except it happened to two former College of the Desert students. Peter and Jennifer Terhune were both 18-years-old when they started their first year at College of the Desert. Both of them were transplants to the area, so neither had any The post One last moment: A College of the Desert love story appeared first on KESQ.
WOODLAND, CA
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Secret LA

Rare Night Rainbows To Arrive In Yosemite This Spring

Yosemite’s stunning moonbow phenomenon , also known as “night rainbows” or “lunar rainbows,” is approaching its peak season this spring . The rare event can only occur if the conditions are perfect – meaning a clear evening, a full moon, abundant water in the falls, sufficient darkness, and the perfect angle to the observer… plus a bunch of other things. John Muir once described moonbows as a “grand arc of color, glowing in mild, shapely beauty,” comparing it to a religious experience.
ASTRONOMY
Shropshire Star

New York City planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

Mayor Eric Adams said authorities will ‘place people in healthy living conditions’. New York City officials are planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on the streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments. Mayor Eric Adams disclosed the...
HOMELESS
Joel Eisenberg

Canter’s Deli: The Iconic Los Angeles Landmark

Arguably among the world’s most beloved delis, the multi-awarded Fairfax District favorite has also seen it’s share of controversy. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Financial Times, Wikipedia.org, CantersDeli.com, NPR, Department of Public Health, The Los Angeles Times, and Twitter.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FodorsTravel

Here’s Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in Mexico’s Baja Peninsula

Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Los Cabos > Baja California Beach Towns > Beaches • Bites. Road tripping across Mexico’s Baja Peninsula in search of one of the world's most perfect foods--the fish taco. If you’ve ever visited Mexico’s Baja peninsula, you’ve...
RESTAURANTS
Mic

Los Angeles gave police nearly half of the city’s COVID relief funds

In 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that was ostensibly meant to deliver direct relief to people and small businesses hit hardest by the COVID pandemic. The city of Los Angeles received nearly $640 million of that money — and according to Controller candidate and certified public accountant Kenneth Mejia, about half of it ended up going to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Hiker missing for two weeks found dead with dog by his side in LA park

The body of a hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found in a Los Angeles park, with his pet dog still sitting loyally by his side.Officials say that Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was found in a remote area of Griffith Park after being reported missing on 16 March.His Golden Retriever, King, was emaciated but alive, having faithfully remained with his owner until his body was discovered.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded a call at around 7.15pm Thursday, and Hernandez’s body and his dog were found in a dense area of trees.A search and rescue team used a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

