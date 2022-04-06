ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

ECPI's Columbia cybersecurity team wins 1st place in national competition

’s Columbia campus cybersecurity team won first place in the U.S. Cyber Range competition, besting more than 1,000 teams from across the country. The contest, hosted by Wicked6 Cyber Games, mimics real cyber threats, with teams defending against and reverse engineering malware for more than 24 hours. The ECPI team, named...

