Dancing Salina man arrested on requested drug charges

A local man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at two teens while driving in west-central Salina late Saturday afternoon. Two Saline County teens - 17 and 18 years of age - told police they were driving northbound in the 600 block of S. Broadway Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle pulled alongside and the driver allegedly pointed a gun at them, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 17 DAYS AGO