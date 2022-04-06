Best coffee maker 2022: The perfect brew at home

Growing up, after every family dinner, I’d hear the familiar sound of ice rattling around inside a coffee pot coming from the kitchen. Shortly after everyone had finished their coffee, and it was time to clear the Sunday dinner table, my grandma would get up to go and clean the coffee pot using this trick. She would pour a handful of ice into the carafe, briskly swirling it as she kept up the conversation. I didn’t know it then, but her technique kept her glass carafe sparkling much more effectively than if she just washed it with soap and water. To this day, hearing the sound of ice rattling always makes me think back to those loud, weekly dinner shindigs we shared, but it’s also a super-effective way to get rid of the coffee stains in your pot.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO