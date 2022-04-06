ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD: Gun crime on the rise so far in 2022, homicides down

By Dee Dee Gatton
WBTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – While overall crime rates have stayed relatively flat so far in 2022, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said property crime is up 1% and violent crime incidents are up 2%. During a news conference Wednesday to discuss crime statistics and trends for the first quarter of the...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 1

NBC4 Columbus

Crime Stoppers focus on 2010 homicide in “Midweek Special”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information in a 2010 homicide case for its “Midweek Special.” Per the release, William Byrdsong was at the Lollipops West after-hours club on May 23, 2010 when an altercation took place between two male patrons. Both men were asked to leave but one […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBTV

Six people charged in deadly shootout near basketball courts in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Deputies have charged six people in a Nov. 2021 shootout near a basketball court in Lancaster that left one person dead and another person injured. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, around 3 p.m., deputies say gunfire erupted from several armed men on Pardue Circle near Palmetto Place Apartments in the City of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Significant amount of illegal drugs found in Salisbury home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), arrested Cherron Hugh Edward Curry Jr. (25), after a month-long investigation which began in early March.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping, murdering S.C. mother

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A judge denied bond for the man accused of kidnapping and murdering a South Carolina mother. 41-year old Deidre Reid was reported missing from Pageland in September. She was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte. Family members say Reid was taking Emmanuel Bedford - the...
PAGELAND, SC
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – The suspect in a deadly 1997 crash that killed three people in Hickory died in Mexico almost two years ago, authorities said. According to the Hickory Police Department, Maria Self and her two daughters, Kathy Styles and Ruth Self, were in a Geo Metro when it was hit by a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck while crossing Tate Boulevard on Ninth Street Lane Southeast on Feb. 17, 1997.
HICKORY, NC
CBS LA

LAPD Chief Michel Moore criticizes suspect-handling in follow-home robbery arrests

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said robberies involving guns in the city increased by 70 percent this year. That's why he has some sharp criticism for how suspects are handled or not handled after they're arrested.Cell phone video of an armed robbery in January is part of a growing case file against 18-year-old Matthew Adams, who was arrested alongside Eric Wilson, 32 and Jayon Sparks, 24."He's definitely violent. He's definitely armed and so his involvement is significant," said LAPD Lt. Ben Fernandes.The supervisor of LAPD's recently formed Follow Home Task Force says all of Adams' alleged crimes had something in common. "Handguns....
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

The Rise of Ghost Guns

The Philadelphia Police Department has recovered around 571 constructed ghost guns, more than five times the number in 2019. 40 states have not yet regulated the selling of the pre-packaged ghost guns kits which allow buyers to assemble a working firearm in just over an hour. March 20, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

Man Gunned Down Outside San Leandro Bar; City’s First Homicide Of The Year

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A late Friday night altercation inside a bar ended in a fatal shooting on a downtown San Leandro street, the city’s first homicide of the year, authorities said. San Leandro police said officers responded to a shooting call in the area near Cunha’s Cocktails, located at 155 Pelton Center Way, at around 11:38 p.m. Arriving officers located a victim outside of the bar, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the victim was currently being withheld to maintain investigational integrity. San Leandro detectives have preliminary determined that the shooting was preceded by an altercation inside the bar. The involved parties exited the bar onto Parrott Street where the conflict continued and culminated in the shooting. “Any crime involving gun violence and loss of life are investigated with the utmost urgency. Our department is making it our top priority to bring the shooter to justice,” said Lieutenant Abe Teng. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact SLPD via any of the following methods: non-emergency line at (510)577-2740, anonymous tip line at (510)577-3278, or text-to-tip at 888777 (keyword: TipSLPolice).
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In East Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a double shooting Thursday evening in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of East Monument Street for gunfire. There, they found a man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Police said a second victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound a few blocks away on the 500 block of Montford Avenue. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.  
BALTIMORE, MD

