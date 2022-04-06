CMPD: Gun crime on the rise so far in 2022, homicides down

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A late Friday night altercation inside a bar ended in a fatal shooting on a downtown San Leandro street, the city’s first homicide of the year, authorities said. San Leandro police said officers responded to a shooting call in the area near Cunha’s Cocktails, located at 155 Pelton Center Way, at around 11:38 p.m. Arriving officers located a victim outside of the bar, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the victim was currently being withheld to maintain investigational integrity. San Leandro detectives have preliminary determined that the shooting was preceded by an altercation inside the bar. The involved parties exited the bar onto Parrott Street where the conflict continued and culminated in the shooting. “Any crime involving gun violence and loss of life are investigated with the utmost urgency. Our department is making it our top priority to bring the shooter to justice,” said Lieutenant Abe Teng. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact SLPD via any of the following methods: non-emergency line at (510)577-2740, anonymous tip line at (510)577-3278, or text-to-tip at 888777 (keyword: TipSLPolice).

SAN LEANDRO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO