'Avian flu' closes multiple exhibits at Denver zoo

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago
File photo. Photo Credit: MicroStockHub (iStock).

Avian flu, capable of causing widespread illness and death among bird species, is rearing its head in Colorado.

According to government officials, avian flu has been detected in a number of American states, including Colorado, where cases have been confirmed in three counties – Sedgewick, Morgan, and most recently, Denver.

Given this illness' ability to ravage bird populations, bird exhibits at the Denver Zoo have been temporarily closed to the public as a precaution. While the case of avian flu that was detected in the Mile High City was found in a local duck, not a zoo resident, the highly contagious nature of avian flu and its ability to spread to humans in some cases is cause for concern.

The virus that causes avian flu is typically passed to people via the saliva of sick birds. In humans, symptoms vary, but are often similar to typical influenza symptoms, including a fever, cough, and aches. Some cases are much more severe and can end in death.

According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, it is crucial to report cases of multiple sick or dead birds, as well as unusual bird deaths. Find out more information here.

Comments / 0

