Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Confirm Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony: ‘Practice Makes Perfect’

They do — kind of! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed on Wednesday, April 6, that they had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, following their Grammys appearance.

"Found these in my camera roll," Kardashian, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow . "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

The surprise ceremony occurred nearly six months after the Blink-182 member, 46, proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum at the beach. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2021 that the reality stars were dating after many years of friendship.

“They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

The Poosh creator previously welcomed Mason , 12, Penelope , 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick before their 2015 breakup. The drummer, for his part, shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler .

In addition to bonding with each other’s kids over the years, from skiing vacations to Disneyland trips , the Hulu personalities now want a child of their own .

“ They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” an insider exclusively told Us in February. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

The source noted at the time that expanding their family was a “no-brainer” for the pair, explaining, “They’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

The following month, the Los Angeles native revealed in a Kardashians trailer that she wants to conceive a child with the Grammy nominee. The duo attended a doctor appointment in the clip.

Kardashian has been open about her egg freezing journey since 2018, saying that she got “talked into” the process .

“I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well,’” the University of Arizona grad said during a March 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “I’m someone who’s like, ‘What’s God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41? Maybe that’s God’s plan.’ I’m more like that. That’s I think why I never did the planning. I live in a Disney world.”