ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Confirm Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony: ‘Practice Makes Perfect’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qt6eh_0f1A2NEs00
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

They do — kind of! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed on Wednesday, April 6, that they had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, following their Grammys appearance.

From Friends to More! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

"Found these in my camera roll," Kardashian, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow . "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

The surprise ceremony occurred nearly six months after the Blink-182 member, 46, proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum at the beach. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2021 that the reality stars were dating after many years of friendship.

“They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Sin City, Baby! Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Las Vegas

Read article

The Poosh creator previously welcomed Mason , 12, Penelope , 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick before their 2015 breakup. The drummer, for his part, shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler .

In addition to bonding with each other’s kids over the years, from skiing vacations to Disneyland trips , the Hulu personalities now want a child of their own .

They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” an insider exclusively told Us in February. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

The source noted at the time that expanding their family was a “no-brainer” for the pair, explaining, “They’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

The following month, the Los Angeles native revealed in a Kardashians trailer that she wants to conceive a child with the Grammy nominee. The duo attended a doctor appointment in the clip.

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

Read article

Kardashian has been open about her egg freezing journey since 2018, saying that she got “talked into” the process .

“I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well,’” the University of Arizona grad said during a March 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “I’m someone who’s like, ‘What’s God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41? Maybe that’s God’s plan.’ I’m more like that. That’s I think why I never did the planning. I live in a Disney world.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
State
Alabama State
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Us Weekly

Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth a ‘F–king Disaster’ After Helping Fans Propose

A cautionary tale? Miley Cyrus playfully reflected on her brief marriage to Liam Hemsworth while helping with a public proposal during a concert in Brazil. The "Midnight Sky" singer, 29, invited a couple on stage for their special moment during her performance at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday, March 26. After congratulating the newly engaged couple, […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Poosh#Reign
Page Six

Pete Davidson, Travis Barker attend Scott Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game

From “boyz night” to baseball. Pete Davidson was spotted spending some quality time with Scott Disick and Travis Barker at Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game. An anonymous fan sent two photos to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi Sunday of herself and another girl with Davidson, Disick and Barker near a playground in California. “Met Pete, Scott, Travis, and the kids at my brother’s baseball game,” the fan wrote. Deuxmoi then clarified to its 1.4 million followers, “It was Reign’s game.” Davidson, 28, smiled in one photo while wearing black sunglasses, a white T-shirt, an unbuttoned flannel shirt and dark pants. He posed with Disick, 38, who...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gives Tour Of Baby Brother Wolf’s Nursery: Watch

See the tour of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s nursery, featuring baby books, stylish sneakers, and a modern-style crib. The adorable is in the details!. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a beautiful, tender video for their son, Wolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, titled “For Our Son,” featured moments of footage that lead up to his Feb. 2 birth and several tributes from Kylie’s family members. Also in the video was a tour of Wolf’s nursery, given by the couple’s first child, the now-big sister Stormi!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Shops With Son Mason, 12, In Malibu Amid Romance With Holly Scarfone — Photos

Scott was in doting dad mode with his adorable son Mason just days after he was spotted out in Hollywood with new flame Holly. Scott Disick took some time off from his recent courtship of new flame Holly Scarfone to enjoy a day out with his son Mason. The reality star, 38, was spotted treating the 12-year-old, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, to some retail therapy in Malibu on Sunday (March 13). Scott rocked a pair of camouflage pants with a white hoodie and fresh set of sneakers, while Mason kept it low-key as well in ripped denim and an oversized sweatshirt.
MALIBU, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy