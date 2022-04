Texas’ loss to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA tournament a few weeks ago was the epitome of what the Longhorns struggled with all season. On the offensive side of the ball, Texas often settled for midrange jumpers or threes and didn’t have a post presence that could hang down low. Tre Mitchell was the closest thing the Longhorns had to that, but he took a personal leave of absence and left the team.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO