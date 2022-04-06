ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Man Who Stabbed Elderly Stepfather Gets Three Years Probation

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CLARENCE, NY – A 43-year-old man who stabbed his elderly stepfather inside a home...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
City
Clarence, NY
Clarence, NY
Crime & Safety
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erie County Court#Ecmc
WIVB

Amherst man facing 15 years on gun, drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. After reviewing a video on social media, New York State police stopped Benjamin Jones’ vehicle on Oxford Avenue this past October. They say the video showed Jones in possession of an illegal loaded gun.
AMHERST, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Killer of fifth-grader gets life in prison without parole

The stranger was armed with an AK-47, a handgun, and what he believed were divine instructions from God when he knocked on the door of the Horseshoe Bend mobile home where 11-year-old Micah Pecyna lived with his family on March 15, 2020. The man, 46-year-old Benjamin Poirier, had spotted the family at a nearby gas station and followed them to their home north of Boise. When the door opened, Poirier first asked for help — then delivered an unsettling message. ...
BOISE, ID
Daily Voice

DRUG BUST: Cocaine, Pot, Guns Seized From DelCo Couple

Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized cocaine, pot, and guns. Jamal Rose, 30, and his wife, DaShonna Rose, 30, both of Glenolden, were arrested on several drug-dealing charges, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday, March 17. Jamal Rose was additionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

84K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy