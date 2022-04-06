ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Another Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2Mjf_0f19zpUS00

As the offseason rolls on, more changes continue to come to the Arkansas Men’s Basketball roster.

In somewhat expected news, junior forward Connor Vanover announced Wednesday on his Instagram page that he has entered his name into the Transfer Portal, joining KK Robinson, who added his name to the portal on April 2.

Vanover, a native of Little Rock, played two seasons for his home state’s flagship school after transferring from California at the conclusion of his freshman season in 2018-19.

In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games.

In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production.

The announcement of Vanover to the Transfer Portal is the fifth revision to the 2021-22 roster for Arkansas Basketball. JD Notae and Au'Diese Toney announced earlier this week that they will enter their name into the NBA Draft after hiring an agent. Jaylin Williams says that he will get more information about his NBA Draft stock before making the decision to leave, and KK Robinson has entered his name into the Transfer Portal.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

