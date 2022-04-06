ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Angelina Pivarnick requests confidentiality agreement be upheld in divorce

By Francesca Bacardi
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRitj_0f19zfuQ00
Angelina Pivarnick has filed a response to Chris Larangeira's divorce petition. WireImage

Angelina Pivarnick has filed her response to her estranged husband’s divorce filing and is requesting the judge uphold a confidentiality agreement that was in place.

The “Jersey Shore” star has asked in court documents, obtained by the Sun, that Chris Larangeira be prohibited from “disparaging her and from releasing details of their marriage” on social media, to press or anyone connected to the MTV reality series, including cast members and producers.

Additionally, the reality star has requested that their “fully executed marital settlement agreement” be enforced.

Page Six reported that Larangeira, 44, filed for divorce from Pivarnick on Jan. 20 in Monmouth County, NJ — just weeks after she told us that she was “fighting” to save her marriage.

“I said to myself, ‘I am not going to get divorced. I am going to try everything that I can in my power to save my marriage, no matter what it is,’” Pivarnick said at the time.

Larangeira, who has moved out of their New Jersey home and is living on Staten Island, filed for divorce after he and Pivarnick, 35, lived through a tumultuous couple of years of marriage. The now-estranged couple faced various obstacles, including allegations of infidelity on both sides, a lack of intimacy and Larangeira’s decision to temporarily move out of their marital home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p60Bi_0f19zfuQ00
The “Jersey Shore” star is requesting their confidentiality agreement be upheld.

Pivarnick first filed for divorce in January 2021 but the case was dismissed in September, as the pair had reconciled. She later said going through a public divorce was “very hard” on them.

“Hard is just an understatement,” she shared. “The whole entire thing, since the day he moved out and came back in, it’s just been a whirlwind of craziness for both of us.”

