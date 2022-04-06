ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s completely ripped-up jeans cost more than $6,400

By Elana Fishman
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian’s jeans take distressed denim to a new extreme. Instagram

Let ‘er rip.

Kim Kardashian’s latest look takes distressed denim to a new extreme, with the style star posing on Instagram Tuesday in a pair of completely shredded lace-up jeans from Ludovic de Saint Sernin that exposed swaths of skin.

Her tattered trousers feature horizontal rips running from the crotch all the way down to the style’s built-in heels (Kardashian never met a pair of “pantashoes” she didn’t love, after all).

“I’m not sure if anyone has mentioned it but you appear to have a small hole in your jeans,” one fan joked in the comments, while another asked, “Ok but how annoying was it to get those on… ?”

Priced at 5,900 euros (or about $6,443), a rep for the label confirms to Page Six Style, the jeans were shown as part of the French designer’s Pornhub-sponsored spring 2022 show, which was all about “physicality and sensuality,” as de Saint Sernin told Vogue Runway.

Her sexy style will set you back four figures. Instagram
Kardashian paired the tattered trousers with a crocodile corset. Instagram
"Talk less and say more," she captioned her post. Instagram

And the Skims founder kept the sexy theme going with her choice of top: a glossy crocodile corset from No Sesso, the brand behind fellow Kanye West ex Julia Fox’s infamous “one titty dress” at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards.

“Talk less and say more,” Kardashian captioned her bathroom selfie session, despite the fact that she’s a pro at getting people talking about her wild style selections.

A couple weeks ago, she stepped out in a pair of pedicure-style Balenciaga flip-flops worth a whopping $450 — and who could forget about the caution-tape catsuit she wore during Paris Fashion Week in early March?

