Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

By Ian Mohr
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQuZ3_0f19yrMX00
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Eric Adams dined at Le Pavillon restaurant, multiple sources told Page Six. Getty Images; AP

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned.

Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.

A source says, “Midway through their dinner, Cuomo arrived.” The source adds that Cuomo “got a friendly reception” from diners.

Another source tells us, “Cuomo was stopped by nearly a dozen people to shake hands and take selfies. … People certainly responded to his presence; he had trouble making his way through the restaurant.”

Cuomo, in a navy suit, sat with Carone and Sunshine for about 20 minutes, we hear — until Adams entered the restaurant, sources tell us.

A source says, “Adams made a beeline to the table where Cuomo was seated, hugging Gov. Cuomo and the other two men at the table.”

Shortly after, Adams — who was wearing an “open collar shirt” — and Cuomo “went together with Carone to have a second dinner” in a private room, a source says. Another source says that at one point, Adams and Cuomo were “arm and arm” as they walked.

Page Six previously reported that Adams and Cuomo met for about two hours in February at Midtown hotspot Osteria La Baia. Adams subsequently revealed that Cuomo gave him some “creative ideas” during their get-together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k79CM_0f19yrMX00
Andrew Cuomo has been considering a comeback, according to sources.

Sources have said Cuomo is giving serious consideration to making a comeback later this year, possibly as an independent, if not as a Democrat.

However, Adams has remained tight-lipped about any potential comeback bid by Cuomo, who resigned last summer under threat of impeachment amid sexual harassment accusations, which he strongly denied.

In early March, Cuomo groused to congregants at a Brooklyn church about “cancel culture” and how “political sharks” drove him out of office.

“He has to make his decision,” the mayor said at an unrelated press conference last month. The mayor added of Cuomo, “As I stated, I thought it was important for him to step down at the time, and I thought it was the right decision, and now he will make the determination on what he’s going to do with his life in the future.”

Cuomo also recently met with Peter Ward — former president of the Hotel Trades Council — at Fresco By Scotto restaurant, The Post reported, as well as Rev. Reuben Diaz Sr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AilEo_0f19yrMX00
Page Six previously reported that Adams and Cuomo dined together in February.

He was buoyed by polls that showed him trailing Kathy Hochul, his former lieutenant governor, by single digits in a hypothetical Democratic primary, though he hasn’t announced any official plans to run.

Meanwhile, Carone tweeted of the meeting with power player Sunshine: “From COS to another. So appreciative to listen and learn from Ken Sunshine’s experience as chief of staff to New York’s first African American Mayor – Mayor David Dinkins. May he Rest In Peace.”

