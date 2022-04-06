Yep, Those Are Wanda’s Twins from ‘WandaVision’ in the New ‘Doctor Strange’ Teaser

Oh — was a new episode of Moon Knight not enough for you? Is your hunger for Marvel Studios content so great that you demand more out of your Wednesdays? That’s okay because Marvel aims to please — and the new teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits the spot. There’s a lot to get worked up about in this trailer, but we’re just gonna cut to the chase and talk about the thing: the return of Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne).

In the teaser, we get a glimpse of what Wanda calls her recurring nightmare. In it, her twins are alive and well. Of course if you watched all of WandaVision on Disney+, you know that that’s not how the series ended. SPOILER ALERT for a show that came out over a year ago: WandaVision ends with not only the dissolution of Wanda’s idyllic sitcom existence, but also the disintegration of her dream husband Vision and their mystically conjured, super-powered, and fast-growing twins. Clearly this is not the kind of event that you walk away from unscathed. Wanda is dealing with some serious trauma — and the last time she tried to cope with her grief, she imprisoned an entire town in New Jersey in TV land.

This teaser also doubles down on the fact that Multiverse of Madness isn’t just a Doctor Strange movie with Scarlet Witch playing sidekick. This direct reference to the events of WandaVision confirms that this film is not going to ignore what we watched on TV. And since WandaVision was a one-and-done limited series, this is the closest we’re gonna get to a WandaVision Season 2.

Now we just have to wonder how just far Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is gonna go in this direction. If you’re familiar with Scarlet Witch’s comic book trajectory, then this development may have you worried. In the comics, Wanda’s memories of her twins were erased so that she could go back to some semblance of normalcy. This was not cool. When Wanda found out about this years later, she snapped and took out all of her anger on the people who conspired to rob her of these memories: the Avengers. This resulted in a major status quo change for the Avengers as well as a number of high-profile superhero deaths, and it led to the eventual creation of the alternate reality event series House of M. Whether or not the movies are gonna go in that direction remains to be seen. After all, it’s hard to do House of M — a story built around a world where mutants are in charge — when there are no mutants in the MCU just yet.

The other big takeaway from this: Marvel Studios is still totally headed towards a Young Avengers reveal. Again, in the comics, Billy and Tommy are resurrected/reincarnated (it’s confusing) as teenagers codenamed Wiccan and Speed, respectively. They then form the Young Avengers with a lot of heroes who we’ve already seen debut: Cassie Lang (from the Ant-Man films), Eli Bradley (from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Kate Bishop (from Hawkeye), and America Chavez (who will debut in Multiverse of Madness). This has to be intentional!

Keep your speculation brains going because Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn’t open in theaters until May 6. Between now and then, you can enjoy Moon Knight on Disney+. Won’t that be enough??

Stream WandaVision on Disney+