Yep, Those Are Wanda’s Twins from ‘WandaVision’ in the New ‘Doctor Strange’ Teaser

By Brett White
 1 day ago
Oh — was a new episode of Moon Knight not enough for you? Is your hunger for Marvel Studios content so great that you demand more out of your Wednesdays? That’s okay because Marvel aims to please — and the new teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits the spot. There’s a lot to get worked up about in this trailer, but we’re just gonna cut to the chase and talk about the thing: the return of Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne).

In the teaser, we get a glimpse of what Wanda calls her recurring nightmare. In it, her twins are alive and well. Of course if you watched all of WandaVision on Disney+, you know that that’s not how the series ended. SPOILER ALERT for a show that came out over a year ago: WandaVision ends with not only the dissolution of Wanda’s idyllic sitcom existence, but also the disintegration of her dream husband Vision and their mystically conjured, super-powered, and fast-growing twins. Clearly this is not the kind of event that you walk away from unscathed. Wanda is dealing with some serious trauma — and the last time she tried to cope with her grief, she imprisoned an entire town in New Jersey in TV land.

This teaser also doubles down on the fact that Multiverse of Madness isn’t just a Doctor Strange movie with Scarlet Witch playing sidekick. This direct reference to the events of WandaVision confirms that this film is not going to ignore what we watched on TV. And since WandaVision was a one-and-done limited series, this is the closest we’re gonna get to a WandaVision Season 2.

Now we just have to wonder how just far Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is gonna go in this direction. If you’re familiar with Scarlet Witch’s comic book trajectory, then this development may have you worried. In the comics, Wanda’s memories of her twins were erased so that she could go back to some semblance of normalcy. This was not cool. When Wanda found out about this years later, she snapped and took out all of her anger on the people who conspired to rob her of these memories: the Avengers. This resulted in a major status quo change for the Avengers as well as a number of high-profile superhero deaths, and it led to the eventual creation of the alternate reality event series House of M. Whether or not the movies are gonna go in that direction remains to be seen. After all, it’s hard to do House of M — a story built around a world where mutants are in charge — when there are no mutants in the MCU just yet.

The other big takeaway from this: Marvel Studios is still totally headed towards a Young Avengers reveal. Again, in the comics, Billy and Tommy are resurrected/reincarnated (it’s confusing) as teenagers codenamed Wiccan and Speed, respectively. They then form the Young Avengers with a lot of heroes who we’ve already seen debut: Cassie Lang (from the Ant-Man films), Eli Bradley (from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Kate Bishop (from Hawkeye), and America Chavez (who will debut in Multiverse of Madness). This has to be intentional!

Keep your speculation brains going because Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn’t open in theaters until May 6. Between now and then, you can enjoy Moon Knight on Disney+. Won’t that be enough??

Stream WandaVision on Disney+

Deadline

‘Sherlock Holmes’ Spinoff Series Eyed By HBO Max With Robert Downey Jr. Producing

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max and Warner Bros. are looking to build a Sherlock Holmes film-TV universe in the mold of the TV series offshoots of Suicide Squad and The Batman on the WarnerMedia streamer. We hear that two potential spinoff series from the Warner Bros. movie franchise starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are in early development at HBO Max. Executive produced by Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, each of the proposed series would focus on a different character. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell are exec producing alongside...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange 2’s Runtime May Have Been Revealed, And It’s Reportedly Super Long

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with the franchise greatly expanding on the small and silver screen. The next upcoming Marvel movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it seems like Sam Raimi could go anywhere with its story. Now it looks like Doctor Strange 2’s runtime may have been revealed, and it’s reportedly super long.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Doctor Strange 2 could answer question of who’s most powerful in MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to pit two of the most powerful MCU characters against once another – Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). With Strange on his way to becoming the Sorcerer Supreme and Wanda deciding it’s no-holds-barred, as far as her power goes, at the end of WandaVision – this really could be a battle for the ages.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Avatar 2′ Trailer Will Reportedly Debut Before ‘Doctor Strange 2′

We've been waiting a long time for James Cameron's sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, and it seems like we aren't too far off from seeing the first trailer. As reported by The Ankler (via The Direct), the trailer for Avatar 2 should be arriving in front of the theatrical release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premieres May 6.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Spring Awakening’ Original Broadway Cast Reunites in HBO Documentary ‘Those You’ve Known’

Over fifteen years ago, two young stage actors, Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele, starred together in the Broadway musical Spring Awakening, which would go on to win eight Tony Awards in 2006. In the course of a few short years, Michele would become the star of Glee and Scream Queens, and Groff would gain popularity for his role as King George in Hamilton, and would later star as Holden Ford in Mindhunter, and voice Kristoff in the Frozen films. It was Spring Awakening that helped kick off their careers, though, and now the two will be featured in Spring Awakening:...
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Doctor Strange 2' Image Confirms the Illuminati

A new image for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness circling on social media (via cosmic_marvel Twitter account) reveals that the Illuminati will be a part of the Master of the Mystic Arts' upcoming adventure. The image comes from Empire’s latest issue, and Collider can confirm that the Illuminati are indeed coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

