Kris Jenner debuts new hair look, ditches her signature pixie haircut

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
 1 day ago

Kris Jenner’s got a whole new look.

The momager swapped her usual pixie haircut for a longer bob with bangs ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner collaboration party Tuesday.

Kris, 66, showed off her fresh ‘do on her Instagram Stories before the fête, tagging her two youngest daughters as well as her makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, and swiping on a lip gloss from the new collab.

It’s possible Kris was influenced by eldest daughter Kourtney, who made waves by chopping her long locks into a bob last year (with a possible assist from her fiancé , Travis Barker).

Along with the nude gloss, Kris wore a golden smokey eye to complement her youthful hairstyle.

She posted a few behind-the-scenes snaps from the party — featuring Kendall’s 818 Tequila — as well as a video of her giving a toast to her daughters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdw4s_0f19xuyV00 Kris Jenner debuted a Kourtney Kardashian-esque bob on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.krisjenner/Instagram https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrEGQ_0f19xuyV00
The momager is known for her pixie cut. WireImage

She called Kendall and Kylie “best friends and businesswomen” and said she “couldn’t be prouder than anyone in my entire life.”

Kylie captioned the sweet toast with, “I love you @KrisJenner.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAOix_0f19xuyV00 Pixie cut no more, at least for now. krisjenner/Instagram

Dropping today at 6 p.m. ET, the Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection includes an eyeshadow palette, a blush and highlighter quad, lip glosses and lip crayons.

3 DAYS until #KendallxKylie Collection launches! 😍💐 Who’s excited?! April 6th 3pm pst ✨ pic.twitter.com/5YTR9OrDt7

— Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) April 3, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And while Kris might’ve switched up her style to celebrate the launch, we’re guessing she’ll be back to her signature pixie by the time “The Kardashians” premieres on April 14 — although she did tease “transformations” in the upcoming Hulu show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxuPQ_0f19xuyV00
Kris toasted Kendall and Kylie’s new beauty collab.krisjenner/Instagram

Comments / 0

