Maxwell Public Schools has named Annie Seamann to be the next head girls varsity basketball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. Coach Seamann has spent the last 3 years as both an assistant basketball and volleyball coach with the Wildcats. Prior to her time in Maxwell, she spent 8 seasons coaching in North Platte. Coach Seamann originally hails from Dayton, Wyoming where she attended Tongue River High School. She is a 2013 graduate of Chadron State College.

MAXWELL, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO