EXCLUSIVE: Fresh from his Oscar nomination, Belfast star Ciarán Hinds is joining Netflix spy drama series Treason. Hinds, who scored a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in the Kenneth Branagh-directed film, will star alongside Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin and Charlie Cox in the six-part series, which comes from Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman. The drama follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to...

