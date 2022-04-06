ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg man faces gun charges following traffic stop

By Bethany Fowler
 1 day ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man is facing gun charges following a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, police conducted a traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of W. Henry Street and S. Foster Street in reference to a vehicle running a red light.

The vehicle pulled over and the police identified the driver of the black Honda Accord as Edward Rice, 33, of Spartanburg.

Police said there was a woman passenger in the vehicle with Rice.

While the officer was scanning the inside of the vehicle, he noticed a pistol sticking out between the driver seat and the center console.

The officer drew his weapon while he gave commands for Rice to put his hands on the steering wheel and not move, according to the incident report. Rice complied to all of the officer’s commands.

Police said Rice did not possess a concealed weapons permit in the state of South Carolina.

During the vehicle search, police found a 9mm gun, a black scale in the passenger’s floorboard, four grams of green plant material in a Planter’s Mixed Nut can with a false bottom and a notebook that appeared to be some sort of ledger.

Police ran the gun through NCIC and it showed the gun was stolen out of the Woodruff City Police Department.

Police arrested and charged Rice with unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and possession of a stolen pistol.

Rice was issued a warning for running the traffic signal.

Rice was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

