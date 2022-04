American Cinema Editors sent a letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday morning, urging it to reverse the decision not to present eight Oscar categories live during the March 27 broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards. The letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, condemns the Academy’s controversial plan that was met with immediate backlash when it was announced Feb. 22. “Treating certain categories differently from others has struck a nerve within our community, with the overwhelming majority of our membership feeling unheard, disrespected and abandoned by the very same Academy which so many of us have...

MOVIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO