ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jack White Reveals the Guitar Advice He Got From Prince in New Zane Lowe Interview

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7Hcn_0f19sGmu00

Click here to read the full article.

Jack White talks about getting guitar advice from Prince and gives Zane Lowe a behind-the-scenes tour of the Third Man vinyl pressing plant in Detroit in excerpts from a new Apple Music 1 interview. The full conversation will premiere today , April 6, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

In the interview, White said he got the chance to meet Prince once at a show featuring Zoë Kravitz and his ex-wife Karen Elson’s musical project, the Citizens Band. After the concert started, someone bumped White and told him that Prince was sitting behind them.

Eventually, White and Prince began to chat, and the musician recalled: “The phrase he had said to me was like, ‘No one is going to tell you how to play your guitar, Jack.’ And he talked about the James Bond song I had just done. And he said, ‘I really like it.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Because some people, it’s like making a song for Star Wars fans or something. You’re throwing yourself into the sea of… It’s a very divisive track.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I thought it was real strong.’”

(Third Man, it’s worth noting, is planning to release Prince’s fabled, unreleased 1986 album Camille after getting permission from the late musician’s estate.)

White is currently gearing up for the release of his first of two new albums this year, Fear of the Dawn , which will arrive April 8 (while touring the Third Man pressing plant, Lowe got the chance to press and trim his own personal copy of the forthcoming LP). White’s second album, Entering Heaven Alive , will arrive in July, and together they mark his fourth and fifth solo efforts over the past decade.

While White has had a prolific and steady solo career, he admitted to Lowe that being a solo artist always felt strange to him, at least until it became clear that the White Stripes were winding down. White said it was pretty clear to him around 2010 that he and Meg White wouldn’t be making any more records together for a while, and he initially abstained from making any public comments about it in case they decided to get back together. But his thinking change as he prepared to drop Blunderbuss in 2012.

“I had a feeling, maybe it’d be healthier for me and her and for the fans … Because I’m about to release a solo record and if I hear someone say, ‘Well why didn’t you just make a White Stripes record?’” White said. “I don’t want to hear that. So that was one of the reasons for the health part of it.”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Reba McEntire Performs ‘Somehow You Do’ at the Oscars…With Travis Barker on Drums

Click here to read the full article. Reba McEntire performed the Best Original Song nominee “Somehow You Do” at the 2022 Academy Awards. Written by Diane Warren, it’s an inspirational ballad of perseverance that appears in the film Four Good Days, a drama about a daughter trying to get sober with the reluctant help of her mother. “Somehow You Do” marks Warren’s fifth consecutive nomination for Best Original Song and 13th overall — she has yet to win.   Dressed in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress, McEntire delivered the song with signature poise while an all-star band including Travis Barker on...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Prince
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Zo Kravitz
Person
Jack White
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Meg White
Person
Karen Elson
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Stripes#The Citizens Band
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Rolling Stone

Model and Friend Dumped at L.A. Hospitals Died in ‘Homicides’ Linked to Fentanyl, Coroner Says

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/6/2022): Instagram model Christy Giles, 24, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola both had fentanyl in their systems when their bodies were dumped at separate hospitals in Los Angeles amid suspected homicides last November, final autopsy reports obtained by Rolling Stone confirm. Cabrales’ initial toxicology screening based on blood extracted at a hospital while she was fighting for her life on a ventilator hours after she was abandoned Nov. 13 returned a “presumptive positive for fentanyl” as well as cocaine and MDMA, the report released Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner revealed....
LOS ANGELES, CA
103.3 WKFR

Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, John Stamos and More Celebrities React to The Death of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters fans and celebrities alike are mourning the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. On Friday (March 25), the band confirmed the tragic death of their beloved drummer on social media. The band was touring South America and was set to perform at Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia last night before his passing. Hawkins’ final show performing was at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 22.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The 20 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

After a 2021 edition that felt like the freshest in years, the 2022 Grammys returned Music’s Biggest Night to its standard script: a steady stream of dad-joke groaners from host Trevor Noah, a wild mish-mash of performances that delivered either sensory overload or maudlin tear-jerking, a few charmingly bonkers speeches, and a safe Album of the Year choice that seemed to completely ignore what music fans actually listened to during the past year. Here’s our rundown of the best, worst, and weirdest of the night.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy