ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ashley Tisdale Has Renewed Our Faith In Celebrities, and Also, Possibly, God?

By EJ Dickson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0HbT_0f19sFuB00

Click here to read the full article.

The Architectural Digest celebrity house tour (or the “AD house tour,” for those deeply attuned to the thrumming heart of popular culture) is not known for its emphasis on verisimilitude. Many of the videos appear to be highly staged, or at the very least, they are a master class in the aphorism, as extolled by the Countess Luann, that money can’t buy you class.

The first chink in AD’s truth armor came in  the midst of the pandemic, when Dakota Johnson extolled her love for decorative limes in her AD house tour video, only to later confess to Jimmy Fallon on his show that she was actually — cue Oprah’s what is the truth gif — allergic to limes (also honeydew, but that’s a bullshit fruit so we’ll give her a pass there).

Following Johnson’s fabrications about citrus fruit, many viewers have watched subsequent AD house tours with a skeptical eye. Last week, High School Musical star and “He Said, She Said” chanteuse Ashley Tisdale caused a similar social media dust-up when she revealed on her AD house tour that the books in her bookcase were not, in fact, hers, but were purchased last minute by her husband to fill up empty space.

In the clip, Tisdale takes viewers on a tour of her home, ending at the bookshelves in her living room, where she makes a shocking admission. “These bookshelves, I have to be honest, actually did not have books in a couple days ago,” she explains. “I had my husband go to a bookstore and I was like ‘you need to get 400 books’. Obviously my husband’s like, ‘we should be collecting books over time and putting them in the shelves,’ and I was like ‘No, no, no, no, no, not when AD comes.'”

On Twitter, it was as if Tisdale had personally admitted to taking part in Kennedy’s assassination. “I….am speechless,” read one viral Tweet about the moment, which received more than 300,000 likes. Others did a little detective work, vetting the titles in the bookshelf (which appear to be largely New York-centric) and determining that Tisdale had likely bought in bulk at the New York-based discount bookstore the Strand, which has long offered a “books by the foot” service .

For her part, Tisdale has responded to the uproar with the humor and grace one would expect from the woman who played Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise. “There are some of my books from over the years in there but yea 36 shelves that hold 22 books I did not have,” she said in her initial reply. “And any interior designer would have done the same. They do it all the time, I was just honest about it.” We stan a transparent queen!

Further, Tisdale has also used her viral moment as an opportunity to promote local bookstores and start a book club to discuss mental health. “Sorry I haven’t been reading everybody’s tweets, I’ve recently just got a lot of new books to get through,” she wrote on Twitter before linking to a website that financially supports indie bookstores and plugging a book about anxiety by Lucinda Barrett, effectively giving a master class in news cycle damage control.

On this week’s Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone ‘s podcast about internet culture, co-hosts Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson discuss Ashley Tisdale’s pop culture revival and her exemplary attitude in the face of attempted book-related cancellation, as well as her iconic maxi-skirt-over-denim red carpet looks and our contention that she should’ve been nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the High School Musical franchise. They also discuss American Song Contest (justice for “New Boot Goofin'”), a flawless dance trend inspired by Kazakh YouTube kids’ channel, and chat with Taylor Lorenz of the Washington Post about how Facebook allegedly tried to smear TikTok.

DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon Music , Stitcher and more.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Model and Friend Dumped at L.A. Hospitals Died in ‘Homicides’ Linked to Fentanyl, Coroner Says

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/6/2022): Instagram model Christy Giles, 24, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola both had fentanyl in their systems when their bodies were dumped at separate hospitals in Los Angeles amid suspected homicides last November, final autopsy reports obtained by Rolling Stone confirm. Cabrales’ initial toxicology screening based on blood extracted at a hospital while she was fighting for her life on a ventilator hours after she was abandoned Nov. 13 returned a “presumptive positive for fentanyl” as well as cocaine and MDMA, the report released Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner revealed....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctored Clips of Obama’s Visit to the White House to Make It Seem Like Biden Was Lost

Click here to read the full article. Barack Obama visited the White House for the first time since he left office on Tuesday. He was there to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, as well as to watch President Biden sign an executive order aimed at improving the law. Obama’s return created plenty of commotion, and for Fox News and the rest of the right-wing ecosphere, a fresh opportunity to cast Biden as a weaker, watered-down version of the former president. The Republican National Committee shared two clips of the visit that quickly went viral. The first shows...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Ashley Tisdale
Vogue Magazine

How Ashley Tisdale Eases Her Anxiety Through Skin Care

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At this stage in her life, actor Ashley Tisdale doesn't feel the need to rush her beauty rituals. “One of the things I've learned is that when I go to my dermatologist or get a facial, they really take the time to wash your face…It's so important to really take the time,” she says as she massages a Joanna Vargas cleanser into her skin, followed by an exfoliating pad to combat a rogue breakout.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Amazon Music#Faith#The Architectural Digest
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Overwhelmed With Tears After Autistic Singer's Audition

The American Idol judges needed a box of tissues during Sunday night's episode when Sam Finelli performed. He performed a powerful rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow," which had Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in tears. Finelli, 28, is autistic and spoke about the power of music in his life before taking the stage.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Miranda Lambert Launches Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Really Excited About This!'

Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City this fall for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, a 24-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
realitytitbit.com

American Idol fans think Dan Marshall could be the season 20 winner

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are back in 2022 for a brand new season of American Idol. On the hunt for this year’s singing superstar, the judges have been blown away at many of the auditions so far. Country singers to R’n’B performers have graced the American Idol audition room singing their renditions of huge hits such as Whitney Houston’s I’m Your Baby Tonight.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Kelly Clarkson Settles Divorce, Finally Gets Her Ranch Back

Kelly Clarkson can finally break away from her ex-husband. The star — soon to be Kelly Brianne, legally — settled her divorce with former manager Brandon Blackstock, the Blast reported. And as part of that deal, Blackstock is set to leave the couple’s Montana ranch, which was granted to Clarkson in the divorce. If you somehow haven’t been waiting on the fate of this ranch with bated breath, Blackstock had been living there since the split, saying he wanted to leave the music industry for a full-time ranching career. (Surely the fraud allegations didn’t help.) But Clarkson got the ranch thanks to the couple’s prenup and at one point even sought to have Blackstock evicted from it. Since then, he was granted a 5 percent share of the $17.75 million property. Now, per the Blast, Blackstock is now set to live at the ranch until June, when he’ll have to move out — and in the meantime, he’ll have to pay Clarkson $2,000 a month (a steal when it comes to rent these days).
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Explains Name Change Situation Following Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Ever since a young Texas girl walked out in front of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul on the first season of American Idol in 2002, the world has known the name Kelly Clarkson. That’s why it was such a shock to find out that amidst her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, The Voice coach had decided to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, going just by her first and middle names. It might not be as drastic as it seemed at first, though, as Clarkson recently took the time to clarify the name change.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy