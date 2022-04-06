Casper Comic Con Announces This Year Special Guests

New details from Ms. Marvel indicate that Kamala Khan will be attending an Avengers convention in the series. During the trailer, fans noticed a lanyard that she had around her neck during the scene when her powers kick into overdrive. Well, judging by this merch floating around, this will be known as AvengerCon in the MCU. Now, this tracks to numerous origins for Ms. Marvel across the multiverse. Iman Vellani is playing Khan like the kind of kid who would jump at the chance to attend an event like that. So, it's not exactly surprising to see it pop up in the show like this.

COMICS ・ 19 DAYS AGO