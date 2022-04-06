ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper Comic Con Announces This Year Special Guests

By DJ Nyke
 1 day ago
Casper Comic Con is coming back to the Ford Wyoming Center again this summer, for two days, on June 25th and 26th. In addition to all the comic books, collectibles, games and more, some special celebrity guests were recently announced. The official Casper Comic Con Facebook page shared the...

My Country 95.5

Tickling the Ivories, Do You Remember Wyoming’s Child Prodigy?

James Wilson, youngest of 4, was a child pianist prodigy. Starting his musical journey in Japan at the age of three taking piano lessons like his siblings. At the age of five he was entered in his first youth piano competition where he placed higher than his older siblings. Sending his oldest sibling (his older sister, Chiaki) to a piano camp in Utah she met a man named, Dr. Gary Amano. Dr. Amano, studied piano at New York’s Julliard (yes, like THE Julliard), and has a master’s degree in piano performance. After hearing about Dr. Amano, James’ parents decided to contact him for a lesson for James. Amano was very impressed with James, but said that James technique was not great. James’ normal piano teacher had been teaching him bad technique, making him very tense during his pieces and in his playing.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

