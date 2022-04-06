ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Court denies writ to overturn former UCLA OB-GYN James Heaps’ indictment

By Justin Jung
dailybruin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post was updated April 6 at 10:05 p.m. An appeals court denied a writ to overturn former UCLA OB-GYN James Heaps’ sexual assault indictment on March 18. Heaps, a former David Geffen School of Medicine...

dailybruin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Appeals Court Overturns Ruling in 1989 Florida Murder

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in 2018 improperly overturned the conviction. In a case that has drawn national attention, a federal appeals court Monday ruled against a man who served three decades in prison for a Brevard County murder that he said he didn’t commit.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Man Previously Identified Only as a ‘Big Trump Guy’ by Convicted Friend Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Misdemeanor

A Pennsylvania man who travelled to Washington on Jan. 6 with a friend who claimed not to know the man’s last name has pleaded guilty to breaching the Capitol building. Carson Lucard, 27, admitted to Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Friday that he entered the Capitol unlawfully and without permission as scores of Donald Trump supporters forced their way inside in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyn#Appellate Court#Court Order#Ucla Health Ob Gyn#District Court Of Appeal#Cornell Law School
Houston Chronicle

Five men sentenced in racketeering conspiracy involving gang

A judge sentenced five men Monday to decades of federal imprisonment in connection to a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said. Those five men — 48-year-old Ramon De La Cerda of McAllen, 43-year-old Jose Rolando Gonzalez of Mission, 49-year-old Juan Alberto Mendez of Mission, 35-year-old Salomon Robles of San Juan and 38-year-old Margil Reyna of Toledo, Ohio — each received 30-year sentences from U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
MCALLEN, TX
Reason.com

N.J. Appellate Court Overturns Denial of Handgun Purchase Permit

Appellant applied for a FPIC and Handgun Purchase Permit. The application was denied by the Chief of the Borough of Wood-Ridge Police Department. In his letter to appellant notifying him of the denial, the Chief stated that investigation revealed appellant had been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in 2015…. [At a later court hearing, t]he Chief testified that in 2015, appellant was arrested in New York on a "2C violation," and in 2008, appellant received a summons … for consumption of alcohol by a passenger while the vehicle is being operated, in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-51a(a). Appellant was fined $256 and costs for that violation; his license was not suspended, and he was not sentenced to jail time.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

FBI has hundreds of names of Capitol riot suspects but DOJ needs more lawyers to prosecute them, report says

The US Justice Department has been busy for more than a year tracking down and prosecuting participants in the Capitol riot, but is now facing an unprecedented problem; it doesn't have enough lawyers to carry out the prosecutions. NBC News reports that more than 775 supporters of Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on 6 January have been arrested. More than 225 people have pleaded guilty thus far, and two have been convicted during a trial. More than 50 have been sentenced to prison. However, 15 months after the inciting event, more than 500 active cases still require resolution,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Florida doctor convicted in addiction treatment fraud scheme

March 24 (UPI) -- The medical director overseeing a pair of Florida addiction treatment facilities was convicted in an addiction treatment fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Thursday. Jose Santeiro, 72, was part of a scheme that unlawfully billed approximately $112 million worth of addiction treatment services that were never...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UCLA
Fox11online.com

Utah OB/GYN faces allegations of abuse by nearly 50 patients

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo doctor is facing additional allegations after a lawsuit was filed claiming dozens of incidents of sexual battery and sexual assault. A lawsuit was first filed against OB/GYN Dr. David Broadbent back in February with four plaintiffs. Since then, the number has grown. Sorenson said the suit has been amended to include 50 total victims.
PROVO, UT
Essence

Meet Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughters, Leila And Talia Jackson

Today, Jackson made history as the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. During the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who made history today as the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, we met her lovely family. As a part of her initial comments, Jackson introduced us to her husband of 25 years, Patrick Jackson, and their two daughters, Talia and Laila Jackson.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

S. Carolina schedules 1st execution with firing squad ready

South Carolina has scheduled its first execution after corrections officials finished updating the death chamber to prepare for executions by firing squad.The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has spent more than two decades on death row after he was convicted of killing convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.Moore could face a choice between the electric chair and the firing squad, two options available to death row prisoners after legislators altered the state’s capital punishment law last year in an effort to work...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy