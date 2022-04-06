PHOTOS: HHS softball vs. Mansfield

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA bowling team left East Texas Wednesday afternoon and headed to Arlington where they will play in the NCAA Regionals Friday. SFA earned an at-large big into the event and will take on rival Sam Houston, another at-large participant. The match will take place at 9 a.m. Friday . The event is double elimination so if SFA wins or loses in the opening round they would play again at 3 p.m. A second loss on the opening day would end their season while at least one win would get them into Saturday action.
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Gunter defeated Pottsboro 11-1 in a battle of teams at the top of the 3A district 11 standings. The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Olivia Eft. Pottsboro scored its lone run in the top...
Despite falling to The Woodlands deep in playoffs last year, the Mansfield Lady Tigers posted a season to be proud of. This season, they are appearing in the Regional Tournament for the second-straight year. The Lady Tigers are more than prepared to win and keep pushing forward. VYPE DFW dives into what fans can expect going forward in Mansfield’s Regional Quarterfinal matchup with Klein.
The Tyler ISD is hosting the Class 4A Region II Soccer Tournament this weekend at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Boys regional semifinals: Celina vs. Kilgore, 11 a.m,; and Nevada Community vs. Chapel Hill, 1:30 p.m.;. Girls regional semifinals: Celina vs. Henderson, 4 p.m.; and Melissa vs. Kilgore, 6:30...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — His picture is still on the wall of champions in the press building at Augusta National, sandwiched between Trevor Immelman and Phil Mickelson. His chair at the champion’s dinner Tuesday night was empty, though, and if there was an invite to play the Masters this year, no one saw it.
Ava Gibson’s grand slam propelled the Sherman Lady Bearcats to a 5-1 victory over McKinney North at home in District 10-5A action.
Madison Jarvis allowed an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks and singled, walked and drove in a run while Ally Baker singled, walked and scored and Marissa Wells and Addey Kuhn both singled and scored for Sherman (7-16, 3-6), which travels to rival Denison on Friday night.
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders must have felt like someone pulled the rug out from under them. After being presented their medals as the runner-up team in District 10-6A, UIL officials noticed an administrative error in last week's playoff with Rockwall at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp. The two...
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat 15th ranked Texas State 8-4 Tuesday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies got back in the win column after dropping the final two games of a series to Alabama last weekend. Brett Minnich went 3-4...
The Jourdanton Squaws hosted the Lytle Lady Pirates and visited the Natalia Lady Mustangs last week for their next district matchups. Jourdanton started out hot early in the game against Lytle, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Through the fifth inning, the Squaws had already extended the lead 7-0. One more run granted for the Squaws and a great defensive stand led the Squaws to victory 8-0 over the Lady Pirates.
The Troup Tigers and the Tatum Lady Eagles captured titles in the District 16-3A Golf Tournament held on March 28 and April 4 at Longview Country Club in Longview. The Tigers’ Maroon team won the boys tournament with a score of 622 (312-310). Tatum placed second at 741 (363-378).
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced the finalists and the winners for their yearly coaches award recently, honoring coaches around the state for their great work. Four coaches from each classification were announce as finalist, with just one winner in each category. Dean Weese Outstanding Coach Award. The Dean...
