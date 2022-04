SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police said they arrested a man with a stolen fully automatic handgun as he left a large house party in Santa Rosa on Saturday. SRPD was called to the 6200 block of Bridgewood Drive around 11:19 p.m. on reports of a large gathering at a property rented on VRBO. Upon arrival, officers estimated over 150 party-goers were at the home, and several were seen driving away.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO