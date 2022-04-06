ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins Officially Postpone Opening Day to Friday

By Zeke Fuhrman
lakesarearadio.net
 1 day ago

(KDLM) – Twins fans will have to wait an extra day to see their team take the field in 2022. The Twins announced earlier today that Thursday’s season opener at Target Field has been officially postponed due to weather. Temps are projected to be in the low...

lakesarearadio.net

Comments / 0

1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Twins Announce New Food Offerings At Target Field

Opening day for the Minnesota Twins is Thursday and the team is planning a big party. The festivities will start early in the day with Breakfast on the Plaza from 6:00 AM. and 9:00 AM. Fans can stop by for a free breakfast. Then at 1:00 PM, former Twins greats will be roaming around outside of Target Field to greet fans. The first 10,000 fans in the gate will receive a free Twins jacket and the game will include fireworks and a flyover.
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN

MLB Opening Day 2022: What we saw, live updates and takeaways as baseball returns

Opening Day of the 2022 MLB season is in the rearview mirror, but plenty of teams are still set to make their debut on the diamond. Thursday's slate of action provided a wide spectrum of entertainment. The games included everything from a memorable first major league hit for Bobby Witt Jr., to an emotional return to the St. Louis Cardinals for Albert Pujols, and much more.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/7/22

We’re almost at the starting block, folks. Well, technically we should’ve been there by now, but alas Mother Nature had other ideas in mind. Today is supposed to feature rain and plenty of it in the New York area, so MLB decided to take pre-emptive measures and shift the start of the Yankees’ season over to Friday instead. Thankfully, an off-day is always built in to Opening Weekend and thus we don’t have to think about doubleheaders right off the back, but it does mean the team is opening with 10 games in 10 days — and will have to navigate that with a minimally-stretched out pitching staff. Those extra pitchers on the roster will definitely get a chance to showcase their stuff, that’s for sure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Mariners#Kdlm#Twins
CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2022: Schedule, start times and starting pitcher tracker as baseball season gets underway

Major League Baseball's opening week of the 2022 season is finally here. Opening Day in baseball is less than 36 hours away. There were originally nine games on Thursday's schedule, but two of those games -- Yankees vs. Red Sox (originally set to be the first game of the 2022 MLB season) and Twins vs. Mariners -- have been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecasts. Both of those games were moved to Friday, when 16 teams will now play their openers.
MLB
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Mets game vs. RailRiders postponed Thursday

(WSYR-TV) — Thursday night’s game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, April 8. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Axios

How to fake it: Your guide to the Nats 2022 season

Yep, we’re excited. And we’re not even superfans. In that spirit, and with a little help from Axios sports reporter and Nats fan Jeff Tracy, we present our mini guide to faking your way through the 2022 season. Jeff’s thought bubble: It could be a long summer in...
MLB
TODAY.com

MLB Opening Day: Americans get ready to flock to the ballparks

After a 99-day lockout, the sights and sounds of baseball have returned. This opening day, some of the biggest stars are swapping uniforms while the league adapts to new changes such as the designated hitter rule. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for TODAY from Wrigley Field.April 7, 2022.
MLB
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Week

Baseball's owners are dooming the sport

I don't really care about baseball anymore. Before I was old enough to remember, my dad taught me how to love it — which is how these things frequently go — but as I grew up, I drifted away, and going to a football school put the last nail in it. I don't think I've watched a game since 2017.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanBuzz

The 2022 MLB Season Is Now Underway: A FanBuzz Office Memo

Every year, as the ground thaws and the color returns to the treelined streets of Anytown, USA, there’s one sound that seems to wake Mother Nature as she emerges from her winter hibernation. The crack of a baseball bat is loud, equal to that of a thunderclap and just below a military jet taking off from an aircraft carrier. It’s a sound that can turn heads so fast that whiplash becomes a ballpark hazard. But more importantly, that sound announces to the world that Baseball has returned.
MLB

