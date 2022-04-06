Twins Officially Postpone Opening Day to Friday

We’re almost at the starting block, folks. Well, technically we should’ve been there by now, but alas Mother Nature had other ideas in mind. Today is supposed to feature rain and plenty of it in the New York area, so MLB decided to take pre-emptive measures and shift the start of the Yankees’ season over to Friday instead. Thankfully, an off-day is always built in to Opening Weekend and thus we don’t have to think about doubleheaders right off the back, but it does mean the team is opening with 10 games in 10 days — and will have to navigate that with a minimally-stretched out pitching staff. Those extra pitchers on the roster will definitely get a chance to showcase their stuff, that’s for sure.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO