‘We weren’t going to get a hit’: The night Max Scherzer almost introduced Citi Field to perfection

For what was to occur, the conditions and circumstances were perfect, and Max Scherzer just about defined the word that night.

This was Oct. 3, 2015, the final weekend of the regular season, the nightcap of a doubleheader at Citi Field. The Mets had already clinched their first NL East title in nine years and were looking toward the National League Division Series. On the other side, Scherzer’s thoughts were on the disappointment the Nationals’ season had become (the team was eliminated from playoff contention) and finishing with one last strong performance.

“We had come into that year thinking we were going to win the division, we had a really good team,” Scherzer said. “I had signed there and everything had gone wrong and the Mets had beaten us.”

Temperature at first pitch was 54 degrees, with a 28 mph wind blowing in from center field. This wasn’t a night for hitting.

Scherzer had already flirted with a perfect game that season, losing it in the ninth inning against the Pirates with two outs when Jose Tabata was hit by a pitch on the elbow. Tabata appeared to lean into the pitch, but was still awarded first base. Scherzer ended with his first career no-hitter.

After coming up one hit batter short of a perfect game earlier in 2015, Max Scherzer came one bad throw of accomplishing the feat against the Mets in October. Instead, he “settled” for the second no-hitter of his career.Getty Images

Fast forward four months to Citi Field — the 37-year-old Scherzer’s new home after signing with the Mets this offseason — where his fastball was hopping and the Mets were flailing unsuccessfully. Former Mets utilityman Kelly Johnson, who started at third base that night, recalled the feeling of helplessness that had overcome the team by the fourth or fifth inning.

“His fastball wasn’t going to get hit,” Johnson said. “I remember vividly knowing that we weren’t going to get a hit, but also just thinking, ‘I don’t know if I can cheat on his fastball in any way, if I could cheat enough to catch up with it.’ That’s just how much it was jumping out of his hand that day.

“He’s the kind of guy, when he gets momentum, he gets stronger and stronger. It was a point of contention in our scouting reports against him, when you start letting him walk around that mound after a strikeout, you know he’s feeling it, so you have to get him out of that mode. If you can never get him out of that mode it just gets harder and harder. There were a lot of things going on there.”

The Mets finally got a base runner in the sixth — Nationals third baseman Yunel Escobar threw away Kevin Plawecki’s grounder for an error — but Scherzer retired Dilson Herrera, pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy and Curtis Granderson in succession to keep his no-hit bid alive.

Scherzer struck out the side in the seventh and eighth. In the ninth he struck out pinch-hitters Yoenis Cespedes and Lucas Duda, running his streak to nine straight strikeouts, before retiring Granderson on a pop-up. Scherzer had his second no-hitter of the season, this one with 17 strikeouts, in a 2-0 victory in 2 hours, 14 minutes.

Lucas Duda was Scherzer’s ninth consecutive strikeout victim as he put the finishing touches on an utterly dominant no-hitter.Getty Images

“It’s kind of crazy just how good that game was for him,” Johnson said. “He is one bad throw away from having a perfect game and probably having if not the best, a top two or three best game, ever. That’s probably where that falls into the ranking. One error away from a perfect game and that thing is looked at, it’s already looked at as one of the best games ever, but that close.”

But Scherzer said he considers his 20-strikeout game against the Tigers in 2016 as the best performance of his career. Only three other pitchers (Roger Clemens, twice; Kerry Wood and Randy Johnson) have struck out 20 batters in a game.

Scherzer’s no-hitter was the second against the Mets in 2015 — the Giants’ Chris Heston had accomplished the feat in June. If Scherzer took any extra satisfaction in his second no-hitter and near perfecto of the year it was because it came against the team that had spoiled the Nationals’ season after adding players such as Cespedes, Johnson and Juan Uribe before the trade deadline. The Mets reached the World Series that year, losing to the Royals.

“One last time to get them and wanted to finish with a bang and I finished with a bang,” Scherzer said.

Scherzer’s Washington teammates didn’t have much to celebrate in 2015 but did their best to make up for a lost season by grabbing onto Scherzer following his 2-0 win in New York.Getty Images

After the next day’s game, the Nationals traveled back to Washington and gathered their belongings before departing for the winter. Scherzer left the uniform he had worn in the no-hitter in his locker at Nationals Park. That uniform remained there through the 2016 season.

After that season, Scherzer cleaned out the locker and brought home the contents for his wife Erica to sift through, for potential items that could be auctioned for charity.

“I come home and I brought everything from the locker home, and she threw the uniform away, I saw it in the trash can,” Scherzer said. “I am like, ‘Why did you throw that jersey away?’ She’s like, ‘It’s dirty. It’s ripped. I can’t auction that jersey off.’”

It’s then Scherzer informed her it was the jersey from his no-hitter against the Mets.

“That’s why it was ripped, because everybody was yanking on me in the celebration,” Scherzer said. “It was dirty because it got pulled in the dirt.”