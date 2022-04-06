Manhattan High baseball sweeps doubleheader with Topeka High

Manhattan High went into the bottom of the sixth inning needing an insurance run Tuesday night versus Topeka High.

Braden Dinkel stepped out of the batter’s box and approached head coach Don Hess with a proposition: if Hess got Jack Campbell from first base to scoring position, Dinkel would bring him home.

Hess agreed and Dinkel took a second strike, which allowed Campbell to steal second. Dinkel then struck a ball over Topeka High’s second baseman and into right field to score what proved to be the decisive run in the Indians’ 6-5 win over the Trojans.

The RBI was Dinkel’s sixth of the doubleheader sweep of Topeka High and, at the time, extended Manhattan’s lead to 6-4.

“That was a big-time hit,” Hess said. “The fact that he took a second strike to allow Jack to get in scoring position says a lot about his confidence and his skill. I’m just real pleased with how he’s performing.”

The Trojans (4-2) scored once in the top of the seventh and had the tying run 90 feet away with one out before Tylar Pere struck out the final two batters to get the save.

After two innings in the nightcap, the Indians (3-1) had a 4-0 lead and appeared to be well on their way to the day’s second blowout of Topeka High.

Starter Kyler Horsman (1-1) kept the Trojans in check, striking out one while allowing a hit and a walk. But he was lifted in favor of Isaac Bluemel after two innings because he had also tossed the final 1 2/3 innings of Game 1.

Bluemel struggled with control in his three innings of work, walking four and giving up three hits, which led to two Topeka High runs. The Trojans then touched up Tyler Gagnon for two runs on four hits in 2/3 of an inning to cut the Manhattan lead to one in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Topeka High starter Dillon Mitchell limited the Indians to just five runs (two earned) on five hits in his five innings after Manhattan had exploded for 16 runs in Game 1.

“Their pitcher, while he wasn’t overpowering, he competed,” Hess said. “He didn’t come here to lose a ball game. He came here to win, and when a young man pitches like that, they’re hard to beat because he gave their team confidence. And finally, his pitch count got really high, so they had to take him out. But I thought he did an exceptional job.”

Dinkel went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs in the second game. Cade Perkins and Cade McIlvaine each drove in a run while PJ Hughes collected two hits.

The win was also the 400th in the career of assistant coach Lon Ostrom, who has been with Hess since 1998 and “has been crucial to our success.”

Game 1

After scoring just five runs in two games at Seaman last Friday, Manhattan thrashed Topeka High 16-4 in the first contest of the day.

The Indians were sent down in order in the first inning, but then scored four in the second, eight in the third and four in the fourth en route to the blowout victory.

“We played really well,” Hess said. “Our pitching gave us a chance and we hit the ball, put some pressure on them and they made a few errors. We played with a lot of energy.”

Dinkel went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two doubles while Pere drove in three runs on his two hits.

Manhattan tallied 11 hits while taking advantage of seven Trojans’ fielding errors, nine walks and a hit batter.

“That was terrific,” Hess said. “Hitting is so contagious. When somebody does something good, the next guy feels comfortable and confident as well. So for us, it’s like that with anybody. It just snowballs into bigger and better things. Our guys were free and relaxed and aggressive and performed very well.”

Ian Luce (1-0) got the start and went 3 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out three while allowing three runs on two hits.

Hess said Luce looked much improved over his season-opening performance against Seaman last week.

“He wanted the ball,” he said. “When I talked to him about starting, he said, ‘Give it to me. I want it.’ For him, he’s earned that right and hopefully we’re finding some pieces and putting them together.”

Horsman closed out the game and struck out four Trojans.

Hess said it was nice to see all of his pitchers improve from opening day, although he noted that they need to cut down on the number of walks they issued.

“We’re still trying to figure out what our roles are and that takes some time,” he said. “We have some guys that are still struggling to get their feet underneath them, and once we do that, we’ll be okay. It’s like we talked about with them. There’s some work to do and they know that. It’s just no time to hang your head. You’ve got to keep going.”

The Indians will return to action Friday when they take on Washburn Rural.