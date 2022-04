Baseball returned to homes across the nation Thursday, as Major League Baseball finally celebrated Opening Day for the 2022 seasonDespite several games being postponed due to inclement weather on the East Coast, the hometown crowd in Anaheim was treated to an exciting matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros.Both teams looked considerably different from last season, with several new faces suiting up for each; but one thing remained the same as it was in 2021: Shohei Ohtani making history and wowing the crowd.With his first inning pitch - a 99 mile per hour fastball that was called...

