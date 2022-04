The Grammy Award-winning ensemble Chanticleer will premiere “Beauty of the Day” by Nico Muhly on April 13 at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center Cultural Campus. The work was commissioned by the vocal ensemble and was written to be a collaborative piece for a large SATB choir and pipe organ. For this reason, at the premiere Chanticleer will be joined by the Philadelphia Chorale and renowned organist Allan Morrison. Later concerts will feature the Santa Fe Symphony Chorale and organist Maxine Thévenot, and finally California Polytechnic State University’s Chamber Choir and PolyPhonics with organist Paul Woodring.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO