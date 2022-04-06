Moscow says it will take reciprocal steps against UK media after sanctions
April 6 (Reuters) - Moscow will take reciprocal measures against British media in Russia, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, after London imposed sanctions against Russian state-controlled news outlets.
Britain last week announced a set of sanctions on 14 Russian people and entities including the state media organisations behind the RT and Sputnik news channels. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
