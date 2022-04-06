ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

2022 French Elite Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

By James Sutherland
swimswam.com
 1 day ago

LCM (50m) World Championships & European Championships Qualifier. The second night session from the 2022 French Elite Championships in Limoges Métropole will feature four sets of finals in the women’s 100 back, men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free and the fastest heat in the women’s 1500 free timed...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

The most beautiful women athletes of 2022!

Who are the best sports to watch in 2022? Jaqueline de Carvalho is one of the most successful volleyball players in the world, winning all kinds of titles with Brazil, including two Olympic gold medals. She is certainly one of the most beautiful athletes on the international sports scene. She...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Great Britain’s World Championship Qualifiers Through Two Days of Trials

LCM (50m) World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition. Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation. A total of 14 British swimmers are currently locked in to qualify for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest through two days of the British Swimming Trials in Sheffield. All 14 came into the...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Mary Moluh Becomes Youngest French Woman Sub-1 Minute in 100 Back

LCM (50m) World Championships & European Championships Qualifier. 16-year old Mary-Ambre Moluh broke the French 17 & under records in the women’s 100 backstroke on Wednesday at the French Elite Championships. In the process, she became the second swimmer under the qualification standard in that event and has qualified for the World Championships.
SWIMMING & SURFING
WDIO-TV

Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee banking more NCAA success

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Olympic gold medalist and Minnesota native Sunisa Lee is enjoying success both inside and outside the gym. The 19-year-old Auburn freshman has helped lead Auburn to the NCAA gymnastics championships next week in Texas. Lee has also parlayed her all-around gold into a run on “Dancing with the Stars” since the new name, image and likeness rules made college an easy decision.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Camille Lacourt
Person
Laure Manaudou
Person
Yannick Agnel
swimswam.com

Canadian Roster Update: McIntosh, Knox, Masse Among Worlds Qualifiers

Night one of the Canadian Swimming Trials saw 6 swimmers qualify for the 2022 World Championships and 3 swimmers qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Michael P. Hall. 2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS. Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC. Night one of the Canadian Swimming Trials saw six swimmers...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

The 2022 Canadian Trials kick off this morning in Victoria, on the west coast of the country. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The 2022 Canadian Trials kick off this morning in Victoria, on the west coast of the country. This morning’s action will kick off with the men’s and women’s para 50 breast and 100 breast. Then, we’ll move into the men’s and women’s 200 IM, 100 back, and 400 free. Reminder that this meet serves as the selection meet for both World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

How Much Can Olympic Champion Caeleb Dressel Snatch?

World Record holding swimmer Caeleb Dressel posted a video of him executing a new personal best in a 'snatch' lift on Monday. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The last 20 years have seen incredible advances in dryland strength training for competitive swimmers, and especially in the last decade, the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Maxime Grousset Claims #1 In The World With 48.09 100 Free In French Prelims

LCM (50m) World Championships & European Championships Qualifier. On the same morning that Lewis Burras dropped a 48.15 100 free swim over in Sheffield, Frenchman Maxime Grousset snapped off a 48.09 preliminary swim in France to take over the top spot in the world rankings in 2021-22. Grousset came into...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fina#Swimming#French History#Limoges M Tropole#Salvan#Frenchman#Ffn
swimswam.com

2022 Brazil Trophy Day 2 Prelims: Balduccini Cracks 2:00 in the 200 Free

LCM (50m) Tuesday morning’s prelims at the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy included the men’s and women’s 100 back, 50 fly, and 200 free. One of the most exciting races tonight will assuredly be the men’s 50 fly. 18-year-old Gabriel Dias dropped a huge personal best of 23.64 to lead a star-studded field. 42-year-old Nicholas Santos, fresh off winning SC World Champs Gold in the SCM 50 fly in December, came in 2nd this morning with a 23.74. Santos holds the Brazilian Record at 22.60, a mark which he set at the 2019 World Championships. Right behind Santos this morning was Vini Lanza, coming in at 23.77. Marcelo Chierighini came in 4th at 23.78, while there were 3 other swimmers under 24 seconds this morning. Notably, this could be one of the events with the most FINA ‘A’ cuts achieved. The FINA standard sits at 23.63, which someone will need to hit tonight in order to qualify for the World Champs team.
WORLD
swimswam.com

Fairweather Nabs Age Record #2 At NZL National Championships

LCM (50m) The 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships continued on to day 3 in Auckland with big guns Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather back in the water. Olympic finalist Clareburt this time took on the men’s 200m free, claiming his 3rd title of the meet in a time of 1:48.38. Clareburt has already won the 400m IM and 400m free events here and held off Cameron Gray to grab his triple gold, with Gray finishing also under 1:49 in 1:48.94.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Clareburt Takes 200 IM On Day 4 Of NZL Championships

LCM (50m) Day 4 of the 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships brought another World Championships qualifying time, once again from Olympic finalist Lewis Clareburt. The 22-year-old topped the men’s 200m IM field this evening in Auckland, handily beating the field by nearly 5 seconds in a final time of 1:59.42.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

South African Champs Day 2 Prelims: Sates Drops 1:47.0 200 Free

LCM (50m) Live results on Meet Mobile: “SA National Aquatic SNR-JNR Champ 2022-PE”. The second morning of the South African nationals included an abbreviated schedule, with prelim races in the men 200 free and 100 breast and women’s 50 free and 100 back. The highlight of the morning...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Maggie MacNeil Will Not Be Racing Individually at the 2022 World Championships

MacNeil cites prioritizing her mental health as the primary driver for the decision. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In an interview with the CBC today, Olympic Champion Maggie MacNeil announced she will not be competing in individual events at this summer’s FINA World Championships in Budapest. She will still be competing on Canada’s relays at World Champs, but has made the decision to sit out of any individuals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Van Niekerk, Canny, Coetze Qualify For Budapest World Championships

LCM (50m) Live results on Meet Mobile: “SA National Aquatic SNR-JNR Champ 2022-PE”. After roaring her way to a new world #1 time in the women’s 50m breaststroke this morning in the heats, Lara Van Niekerk added just slightly to her time in tonight’s finals. Landing lane...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Lewis Burras Soars To The Top Of The World Rankings With 47.88 100 Free

LCM (50m) World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition. Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation. The men’s 100 free LCM world rankings were a warzone this morning. First, Great Britain’s Lewis Burras took the top time in the world with his 48.15 prelims swim at the British Swimming Championships. Then, Maxime Grousset beat out Burras’ mark twice when he swam a 48.09 and a 48.03 in the prelims and finals of French nationals respectively. But Burras came back in the finals of his own meet, and he became the first man to break 48 this year with his 47.88 that won the 100 free.
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy