2022 French Elite Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50m) Tuesday morning’s prelims at the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy included the men’s and women’s 100 back, 50 fly, and 200 free. One of the most exciting races tonight will assuredly be the men’s 50 fly. 18-year-old Gabriel Dias dropped a huge personal best of 23.64 to lead a star-studded field. 42-year-old Nicholas Santos, fresh off winning SC World Champs Gold in the SCM 50 fly in December, came in 2nd this morning with a 23.74. Santos holds the Brazilian Record at 22.60, a mark which he set at the 2019 World Championships. Right behind Santos this morning was Vini Lanza, coming in at 23.77. Marcelo Chierighini came in 4th at 23.78, while there were 3 other swimmers under 24 seconds this morning. Notably, this could be one of the events with the most FINA ‘A’ cuts achieved. The FINA standard sits at 23.63, which someone will need to hit tonight in order to qualify for the World Champs team.

