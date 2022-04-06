ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Uphealthinc - Telehealth during medical emergencies

By KHGI- NTV's Good Life
NebraskaTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 25 million people in the U.S. have trouble speaking and understanding English...

nebraska.tv

WJLA

Doctors warn of behavioral health crisis in emergency rooms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Doctors in Oregon say Emergency rooms are being "overrun" with kids in crisis right now. Two of the top youth medical minds in Portland are warning of an emergency crisis for kids. "I worked in my first youth residential treatment program in 1984. I've never...
The Guardian

Children need help to cope with the pandemic’s aftermath

Your article (Teachers ‘buckling under strain’ of pupils’ mental health crisis, 11 March) highlights the serious impact that the pandemic is having on the mental wellbeing of children and school staff. We’ve long campaigned for government-funded counselling support in every secondary school, academy and further education college...
beckershospitalreview.com

Americans without internet more likely to die from COVID-19, study finds

The lack of reliable internet access is a factor consistently associated with high risk of death from COVID-19, according to a study published March 4 in JAMA Network Open. University of Chicago researchers analyzed data on social determinants of health and COVID-19 mortality across 3,142 counties in 50 states from Jan. 22, 2020-Feb. 28, 2021. They found the lack of internet access was consistently linked to high COVID-19 mortality risk, regardless of other demographic factors such as age, education and insurance status.
ABC 15 News

Ducey extends medical licenses, key to virus emergency end

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation to ensure medical licenses issued under his coronavirus executive orders stay valid if he ends the state of emergency. Republican lawmakers said last week that extending the licenses will allow the Republican governor to end the state of emergency in...
The Independent

Over half of disabled students considered leaving full-time education during the pandemic, study finds

Disabled students were left without support during the pandemic and over half considered leaving full-time education, according to a survey of pupils at 69 UK universities and higher education providers.Just 23.1 per cent of disabled students received the support they needed over the pandemic, with many saying they felt “left behind”, “alienated”, and “forgotten” by university staff.Campaigners are calling on universities to maintain a hybrid of online learning and in-person teaching, with one student saying: “There shouldn’t have had to be a pandemic to make things accessible.”According to new analysis, disabled students were disproportionately advantaged when universities switched to online...
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: World Health Day and focusing on antimicrobial resistance

KEARNEY, Neb. — It's World Health Day and Haleigh Cunningham from Two Rivers Public Health Department speaks more on this year's theme: Our Plant, Our Health. World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO...
NebraskaTV

Legislature approves funding for UNK-UNMC Rural Health Complex

LINCOLN, Neb. — State senators gave final approval to legislation providing funding for a proposed Rural Health Complex on the UNK campus. LB 1014 would allocate Nebraska's share of federal American Rescue Plan funds, including $60 million to go toward construction and start-up costs, with an additional $25 million expected to come from private funds.
US News and World Report

Medical School: Smarten Up to Get Accepted

Succeeding in being admitted to medical school is as much about smart preparation and study as it is about grades. Foremost is your motivation for pursuing a medical career. Being a doctor requires a commitment to the profession’s high standards of being accountable for your decisions and actions, putting the needs of your patients first and a commitment to lifelong learning. Applicants to med school need to display their humanity and commitment to the moral purpose of medicine.
optometrytimes.com

Classroom light plays key role in pediatric myopia development

Sunlight in the classroom can be a protective measure against the development of myopia, researchers have found. Investigators in South Korea evaluating classroom illuminance during the day found that increasing light levels by allowing more sunlight can be a protective measure against the development of myopia. Young-Woo Suh, OD, Suk-Gyu...
