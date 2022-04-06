ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, NE

Elyria Gardens - Planting petunias

By KHGI- NTV's Good Life
NebraskaTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are a second generation, family-owned greenhouse with 2 locations in central Nebraska specializing in...

nebraska.tv

BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
purewow.com

Spring Gardening Alert: This Walk-In Greenhouse is $75 on Amazon

You know the old adage, "April showers bring May flowers," and depending on where you live, the showers can definitely be a bit too much for your garden. Keeping your flowers and herbs in a little walk-in greenhouse, like this one from Amazon, can help them thrive throughout the spring months and into summer. And right now, it's $15 off, making it more affordable than ever to create an all-seasons spot to hone your green thumb.
GARDENING
KXAN

Easiest plants to grow in a home garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which plants are easiest to grow in a home garden?. There’s no doubt that planting a home garden is rewarding. Watching beautiful flowers bloom during the growing season and indulging in herbs, fruits and vegetables at harvest time are worth the efforts of cultivating plants. But even if you don’t necessarily have a green thumb, gardening enthusiasts have a wide choice of plants across different categories that require minimal effort to grow.
GARDENING
Post Register

Colorful perennials for spring and fall

Question: I have a long bed that is 6 feet wide where I would like to plant mostly perennial flowers. Could you give me suggestions of flower varieties so I can have color from spring through fall?. Answer: The first thing I would do is to add a generous amount...
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
The Independent

Gardening: Shop wisely when buying 'starts,' or seedlings

Many gardeners don’t start all their plants from seed. We buy “starts,” or seedlings — nursery-grown plants to transplant into our gardens and containers.These mostly consist of annuals and vegetables in plastic cell packs of four or six plants each. Many people also buy starts in individual containers.I pay particular attention when buying my spring starts. You can’t go back and start over in the middle of spring or summer, and you don’t want to be disappointed because you bought plants that didn’t perform.So, here's a routine you might want to follow to make sure you get good plants. It...
GARDENING
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Your guide to spring planting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring finally arrives this weekend! That means it’s a great time to put some vegetables into your garden. Between February and March, there is a lot that goes into the ground. Texas A&M Agrilife’s Skip Richter says gardening fever is at its peak! “As we enter the spring certainly we can do a lot of things from transplant that gives us a head start and you can grow your own.”
BRYAN, TX
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Gardener's mailbag: Why don't my daffodils bloom?

Dear Neil: We have many daffodils that come up voluntarily each year, but we have very few blooms. Is there anything we can do to get more flowers?. It probably has to do with the original selection of varieties. King Alfred, Mount Hood and Unsurpassable, three of the large, late-flowering types of daffodils are notorious for blooming beautifully the first year and then never blooming much after that. By comparison, early flowering types such as Carlton and Ice Follies (the two most popular varieties in the world) multiply and get better year after year and they bloom heavily each spring. Unfortunately, there isn’t much that we can do to get the first group to change its ways.
GARDENING
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Plant a tree for Arbor Day

National Arbor Day is April 29, 2022. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the tree planter’s holiday. National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year based on best tree planting times in their area. California Arbor Day was March 7-14--a little late by the time you read this article, but it's not too late to plant a tree in honor of National Arbor Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Extension: Keep lawns looking nice all season long

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Spring is here and Nebraska Extension said now is the perfect time to start prepping lawns to help keep them look nice all season long. Extension Educator Elizabeth Exstrom has tips on how to get started. Now is the perfect time to prepare to apply...
NEBRASKA STATE
WWLP 22News

Hottest spring home decorating design trends

(Mass Appeal) – Many people use the springtime season to update the look of their homes and living spaces. Jared Mallet, Design Consultant for Summerlin Floors, is here now to share some of the latest trends.
INTERIOR DESIGN

