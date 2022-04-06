ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary leadership expert John C. Maxwell to deliver keynote address at Commencement

Cover picture for the articleLiberty University President Jerry Prevo has announced that John C. Maxwell, the world’s foremost authority on business and leadership training, will be the keynote speaker for Commencement 2022. “I can think of no leader more appropriate to address our graduates during our 50th Anniversary year than Dr. Maxwell,”...

