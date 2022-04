TAMPA — No matter how difficult life got for Teneisha Griffith, those who love her say she had never been the type to run away or disappear when the going got tough. Instead, she met challenges with curiosity and optimism, and was “fiercely determined in all that she set her mind to,” her family wrote. She was only 15 when she became pregnant with her daughter Chelsey, yet she still managed to graduate on time from Nature Coast Technical High School in Spring Hill. She was a certified dental assistant but worked hard at whatever jobs she could find to provide for her daughter, never exploiting the love and support provided by her parents and three older sisters.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO