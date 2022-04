Doja Cat has seemingly announced her retirement from music. The "Like That" singer began firing off a series of tweets on Thurs., March 24 after a scheduled performance in South America that apparently left fans in an uproar. Doja was supposed to play on the opening day of the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay. The show ended up being canceled because of flooding as a result of the major storm. In addition to fans being upset over the show's cancellation, some of Doja's fans were allegedly upset that she did not interact with fans outside her hotel while she was in Paraguay. In a now-deleted tweet from Doja, she insists there were no fans outside of her hotel when she left the following day.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO