Public Health

PAHO says COVID cases falling in Americas, but risk of further surges remains

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections and deaths have dropped across most countries and territories in the Americas over the past few weeks but the risk of further surges cannot be ignored as restrictions are relaxed, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

“Many countries and territories in the Americas have scaled back public health measures, and some have done so prematurely,” PAHO director Carissa Etienne said, noting that case counts have risen recently in places that rely on tourism, especially in parts of North America and the Caribbean where vaccination coverage is low. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Steven Grattan; Editing by Mark Porter)

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

