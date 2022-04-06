ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Adds "Short-Ass Movies" Category Thanks to Pete Davidson and Gunna's 'SNL' Sketch

By HB Team
Hypebae
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has added a new category to their platform: “Short-Ass Movies,” and it’s all thanks to a Saturday Night Live sketch Pete Davidson and Gunna participated in recently. In the...

hypebae.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Reveals Selena Gomez's Watercolor Tattoo "Has Inspired" Her To Get Another

Britney Spears may possibly be getting a new tattoo thanks to Selena Gomez. The “. ” singer took to Instagram to gush over the Disney alum’s latest ink. “I’m not really into tattoos but dear God, how beautiful is this????” Spears captioned a pic of Gomez’s pink watercolor rose tattoo located on her back. “@selenagomez has inspired me to get another one.” Gomez then responded in the comments, “I love you forever and always.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Gunna + Pete Davidson To Appear On Machine Gun Kelly's New Album

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the features and cover art for his new album Mainstream Sellout ahead of its release on March 25 via Diddy’s Bad Boy Records. Although the song titles are hidden, the project includes 16 songs with a couple of Lil Wayne features, along with Young Thug, Gunna, Iann Dior, Willow, Blackbear and Bring Me the Horizon making appearances. There’s also an interlude that features Pete Davidson.
MUSIC
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Chief Of War’: Jason Momoa To Star/Write Hawaiian Historical Series At Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is one of the more in-demand actors in Hollywood that have been able to juggle television series and film. With his Apple TV+ show “See,” appearing in multiple Netflix films like the upcoming fantasy film “Slumberland” from director Francis Lawrence, the supporting role in Denis Villeneuve‘s Oscar-winning epic “Dune,” and finishing up James Wan‘s “Aquaman” sequel in the United Kingdom, Momoa has been working non-stop for the last two years. And now, he’s looking to continue that established relationship with Apple and is taking a rather large creative role in a new project.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

See BTS' Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Grammys

Stars arrived at the 64th Grammys in Las Vegas in their best outfits, including BTS members Jungkook, Jin, V, Jimin, RM, J-Hope and Suga. Jungkook, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was out of quarantine, joining his bandmates. The septet, who later performed their hit “Butter” during the awards show, posed on the red carpet fully dressed in Louis Vuitton. Each member wore tonal suits, with V and RM in brown paired with purple shirts underneath. Meanwhile, Suga and J-Hope were matching in all-white, and Jungkook and Jimin were styled in blue. Jin stood out from the group being the only member in tan while V showed off his large flower brooch.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘SNL’s Pete Davidson can’t make space trip on a Jeff Bezos rocket

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space on a Jeff Bezos rocket. The “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, Bezos’ space travel company said Thursday night. No other details were provided.
NFL
ComicBook

Netflix's Lift Adds Kevin Hart, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Billy Magnussen To Cast

Netflix is working on a new action/thriller called Lift, and the cast is shaping up to be pretty exciting. According to Deadline, Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw is playing the lead opposite Jumanji's Kevin Hart. The movie is also set to feature Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil), Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), and Úrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes). Other names on the cast list include Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, and Paul Anderson. Friday and Men in Black: International director, F. Gary Gray, will direct the movie with Dan Kunka penning the script.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Critics: Mads Mikkelsen Is Better Than Johnny Depp and ‘Should’ve Been Cast From the Start’

Although “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is earning middling reviews from critics (it launched on Rotten Tomatoes with a 59% from 39 reviews), nearly every critic agrees Mads Mikkelsen is a vast improvement over Johnny Depp as the villainous wizard Grindelwald. Depp played the character in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” but he was removed from the new film just one week into production. Warner Bros. asked Depp to exit the movie following his libel case against The Sun. Mikkelsen was brought in to replace Depp.
MOVIES
The Independent

Pete Davidson ‘stopped SNL from making jokes about Kanye West’

Pete Davidson apparently asked his Saturday Night Live colleagues and “other stand-up comedians” to avoid making jokes about Kanye West.On Sunday (13 March), multiple screenshots of Davidson and West’s message exchanges were reportedly posted to SNL writer Dave Sirus’s Instagram account, in a since-deleted post.In the messages, Davidson apparently told West – who legally changed his name to Ye last year – that he was “done being quiet” over the rapper’s repeated outbursts against him and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife.According to the screenshots, Davidson, 28, told Ye that his actions “are so p**** and embarrassing”. He also...
CELEBRITIES

