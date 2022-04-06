ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How to do a free tax filing on Credit Karma

By Lesley Chen
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may already use Credit Karma to track everything related to personal finance such as your budgets, spending, and credit score, so might as well use it to file your taxes, too....

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Credit Score#Credit Karma Tax#Cash App Taxes#Forms
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Tax returns being rejected because of missing form

The IRS is rejecting tax returns due to a missing form. Here’s how to avoid the simple mistake. Returns filed electronically for the 2021 tax year require all necessary forms and documentation in order for the return to be processed. In years previous, the IRS would not reject electronic submissions missing Form 8962, but that’s not the case anymore. Click here for more information.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How soon until I see my 2022 tax refund?

The IRS is working hard to get through all of the 2021 tax returns they’ve received, and most people are seeing refunds within 3 weeks. Returns started being accepted on Jan. 24, 2022, and this year there are no extensions. There are still a lot of additional tax credits...
The Staten Island Advance

Many tax refunds are delayed this year. Here’s why, according to the IRS.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tax Day is fast approaching, with the final day to file your return falling on April 18. And while the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has already started delivering millions of refunds to those who filed early, with e-file and direct deposit greasing the wheels, many taxpayers are still waiting for their payout. But don’t count on your money just yet: According to the tax-collecting agency, a massive backlog of unprocessed tax returns and some child tax credit challenges are causing extra processing delays.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
York Dispatch Online

Stimulus update: IRS has new guidance to claim payments in 2022

The Internal Revenue Service has issued new guidance related to claiming money from last year’s stimulus package. Specifically, funds from the expanded Child Tax Credit. The child tax credit, part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, raised the existing credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. Half of the credit - $1,800 or $1,500 – was payable in monthly installments of $300 or $250 per child that ran from July to December 2021. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Income Taxes 101: The Difference Between Tax Returns and Tax Refunds

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your income taxes in the US can be complicated, especially with this year's changes, which could explain why twice as many Gen Z tax filers are hiring a professional this year. Top-rated tax software can make the process easier, even for free, but learning the basics of income tax filing can help anyone make better sense of their own tax situation.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Investing for Retirement? Suze Orman Recommends These Accounts

You can't afford to pick the wrong retirement account when your future financial security is on the line. Investing for retirement can help you prepare financially for your later years. There are many kinds of tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Finance expert Suze Orman recommends maxing out your 401(k),...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Will You Be Hit With a Big Tax Bill on Your Stimulus Money?

If you're worried about owing taxes because of your stimulus money, here's what you need to know. There's a limited number of situations where you need to pay back stimulus money. The IRS has contacted tax filers who miscalculated when claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit. Overpayments on the Child Tax...

