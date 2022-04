Samsung is launching a new pair of mid-range smartphones this month. The Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 were announced on 17 March, and continue the A-series trend of cramming surprisingly premium features into an affordable Android handset.Both phones have received considerable upgrades from last year’s models, with a better chipset, 5G capability and a larger battery promising overall better performance. But it’s the Galaxy A53 that introduces the most exciting features, and it arrived first, landing in stores on 1 April.The Samsung Galaxy A53 (£399, Samsung.com) goes head-to-head with the iPhone SE (£419, Apple.com) in the fiercely competitive budget...

